Tanzania: PS Urges Training Centre to Venture Into Poultry, Dairy

PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Gerald Kusaya has promised to support the Dodoma-based Biwahana Agricultural Training Centre to venture into poultry and dairy farming, urging the facility to market itself and support agribusiness development in the region.

According to the PS, the vital centre is self-isolated, and thus the services offered remain confined among the few individuals in the neighborhood.

Mr Kusaya who is on his official tour of agricultural training centres across the country, promised to offer 1000 chicks and a chicken hatching machine to support poultry farming at the centre.

"I will also offer two dairy cows to help embark on dairy farming," he announced. He said the centre was strategically established to support emerging and small farmers acquire best practices for farming.

He was of the view that Bihawana centre can be turned into one large poultry and dairy farm supplying chicks, experts, milk and calves to the communities around the city.

Bihawana Centre Chief, Emmanuel Mtenga detailed that the centre was built in 1972 by the support of the government of China and sit on a 42.5-hectare land. It was established as a pilot centre for agriculture training, focusing on drought-resistant crops, livestock-supported farming and provision of training on small-scale farming technologies.

The centre changed its focus in 1986 and subsequently renamed to farmers training centre under the ministry of agriculture.

"The decision to change the name and the focus was to ensure more people access the knowledge and extension services," noted Mr Mtenga. The centre also embarked on reproduction of improved seeds, setting up vineyard and cashew nut plantations and vegetable farms.

Mr Mtenga said the centre was considering to strengthen itself to become financially independent and plans to offer expert opinion to farmers, since most of the farming trainings were currently offered by civil society organizations.