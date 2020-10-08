Tanzania: Water Project Spells Hope for Chemba, Kondoa Residents

AFTER years of living without clean water in some villages of Chemba and Kondoa Districts, area residents may now have a reason to smile after the precious liquid started flowing, thanks to ambitious projects currently being undertaken by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in two districts.

RUWASA is implementing three separate projects in Chemba and Kondoa Districts of Dodoma Region, which includes the Ntomoko Water Project and a water project at Mapango village, as well as Tumbelo water project in Kondoa District.

On Tuesday, RUWASA officials conducted a working tour to inspect the three projects, where it came to light that the Ntomoko water project had started yielding positive results as residents started getting clean water.

At Kinkima village, Chemba District, residents were seen queuing in large numbers fetching water as they paid their tributes to the government for implementing the project that had stalled for many years.

According to Chemba District Acting RUWASA Manager, Engineer Robert Maganga, the project had started in the 1970s but it later stalled.

However, on February last year, RUWASA signed a new contract with a Chinese company, China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) to implement the project at a contract price of 2.2bn/-, according to Eng Maganga.

"Currently the project is on pilot basis, and we believe that after completion it will benefit three villages in Chemba and Kondoa districts.

"We used to walk for long distances to seek for the precious liquid, but now we thank the government because we can have water, even if it comes out after every one or two weeks," said Ms Amina Salum, a resident of Kinkima village.

A survey by the Daily News in the village witnessed long queues at different at water pump centres as residents scrambled for the precious liquid.

"Old women who come here to fetch water face a difficult time, as they are pushed away by young men and women, so we request the authorities to put up proper arrangement, so that they don't get disturbances," said Ms Zainab Ahmed, a resident of Kinkima village.

However, Kinkima Village Executive Officer, (VEO), Shafii Mungu said that after RUWASA hands over the completed project to the village authorities, proper arrangements will be made to have them receive the service without any chaos.

According to Eng Maganga, plans are also afoot for the construction of a major Kisangaji dam in Kondoa District, which will help to supply water to 17 villages of both districts.

The dam, which is expected to be constructed at a cost of 7bn/-, will be able to supply at least 8 million litres of water per day.