Malawi to Borrow Leaf From Dar Mining Reforms

MALAWI President Dr Lazarus Chakwera yesterday applauded Tanzania's mining reforms and expressed interest to borrow a leaf and, if possible, implement similar measures in his country.

He was particularly delighted with bold steps that President John Magufuli's government has taken to control the mining of Tanzanite, a rare gem available only found in Tanzania.

Starting his three-day state visit, President Chakwera emphasized on the importance of the two neighbouring nations to exchange better practices in protecting national resources for the betterment of their people.

Dr Chakwera acknowledged that Tanzania boasts more experience in the mining industry, considering the recent reforms which have seen the country collect more revenues from the activities.

"We must exchange best practices, for instance Tanzania has more experience in the mining sector. President Magufuli has told me on how they have controlled Tanzanite mining, and now they have seen revenues increasing from the gemstone after instituting strong measures," he noted.

He explained that recently Malawi conducted research on mineral deposits and discovered that the country was not getting fair share from the resources.

"We now want these minerals to benefit the people of Malawi," he insisted.

Three years ago, President Magufuli ordered the military to build walls around Tanzanite mines and directed the central bank to buy the precious stone to boost reserves.

President Magufuli also directed the military to install security cameras and establish checkpoints around the mining sites to control illegal mining and trading activities.

This was after the government had established that mining firms were denying the country its fair share of mineral wealth through tax evasion and smuggling.

The data reveals that the Tanzanite production records tremendously increased from 147.7 in 2017 to 781.2kg in 2018.

That increase was equivalent to more than 400 per cent. That was also reflected in the government revenue collected in the same period; that was 166m/- to 1.43bn/- respectively and the increase was equivalent to more than 750 per cent.

The government enacted three new laws in 2017, which significantly increased government control over the mining sector in Tanzania, including: the Natural Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) Act, 2017; the Natural Wealth and Resources (Review and Renegotiation of Unconscionable Terms) Act, 2017.

In February 2019 a series of changes were made to Tanzanian mining laws and regulations.

The government amended the Mining Act which, among other provisions, raised the royalty rate from 4 to 6 per cent with respect to minerals exports such as gold, copper, silver and platinum.

Also, it made it mandatory for all mining licensees or special mining licence holders to give the government at least a 16 per cent free carried interest in the capital of their companies.

As per the new mining legislation, the government is entitled to acquire (in total) up to 50 per cent of the shares in a mining company, proportional with the quantified value of tax expenditures incurred by the government in favour of the mining company.

These amendments also established the Mining Commission which replaces the Mining Advisory Board (Board).

The Commission, apart from having advisory functions, has been empowered to issue licences, regulate and monitor the mining industry and operations, and ensure orderly exploitation and exploration of minerals.