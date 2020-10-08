Tanzania: Kcmc Palliative Treatment Continues to Benefit Many

MORE than 1,900 patients have been received at the Palliative Care treatment at KCMC Zonal Referral Hospital since the service was introduced at the hospital's Cancer Care Centre (KCMC CCC) in 2007.

Palliative Care treatment aims to further improve the lives of people affected by incurable diseases, by preventing and alleviating the pain and suffering they experience as the result of pain.

This was stated by the KCMC's Palliative Care Coordinator, Ms Anna Massawe while speaking to members of the media concerning the treatment towards the International Palliative Care Treatment Day, which will be observed at the hospital on October 10, 2020.

"Patients under Palliative Care are usually given appropriate treatment with morphine painkillers as well as other related medications; This has been a great comfort to the patients and their relatives," she said.

Patients who received the treatment were those who were suffering from stage three and four of cancer, Aids patients who had reached the last stage, as well as those with diabetes to whom it has caused damage to their kidneys and eyes.

"60 per cent of patients in need of Palliative Care treatment prefer to receive treatment while at home, due to the fact that most of them are unable to get out of bed," she noted.

The home-based Palliative Care provided by KCMC has also been of help to those who cannot afford the cost of following up on treatment at the hospital or in other health institutions due to the long distance to follow the treatment.

"KCMC hospital so far provides this service free of charge, due to funding provided by missionaries from Germany, and this has been a great relief to many patients in need of Palliative Care", she noted.

Ms Massawe went on to say that in expanding the scope of the Palliative Care services, KCMC Hospital had provided medical equipment to four other health institutions, which she named as Kibosho and Marangu hospitals in Moshi District, Machame Hospital in Hai District, and Huruma Hospital in Rombo District.

"We have also provided appropriate medical education to more than 300 health officers as well as more than 200 community volunteers, and as some of the relatives of those who need such services, so that they can provide the services to their relatives in need", she added.

Regarding this year's Palliative Care Day occasion, which she said is observed globally in every second Saturday of October each year, Ms Massawe said during the day, the hospital's officials will provide education on treatment to participants and through various media outlets.