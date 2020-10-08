Tanzania: Pccb to Probe 'Suspicious' Bukoba Water Projects

8 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), is conducting thorough investigations on six water projects to establish value for money, it has been disclosed.

Kagera Regional PCCB Chief, John Joseph named the projects to include Kitahya, Nyakibimbiri, Rubale and Buterankuzi, all in Bukoba Rural District, a water project at Gera Ward in Missenyi District, and another water project at Nshamba Ward, in Muleba District.

"The projects have taken a long time, and the institution suspects corruption on the implementation of the projects," he stressed.

Mr Joseph revealed that during the past three months (July-September), PCCB managed to save a total of 262,231,702/-, out of which 117,530,600/- was property of Biharamulo Council which was collected through POS Account by some unfaithful employees during 2016/17 fiscal year.

He explained that about 58,760,302/- was repaid to Sukari Saccos (Missenyi), Biharamulo Saccos and Kagera Farmers' Cooperative Bank (KFCB).

According to Mr Joseph, eight cases involving 25 suspects were filed in court and the suspects had already been arraigned.

"We have intensified investigations in Cooperative Unions, Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS) and on development projects and in Councils. People are also being sensitised to identify and participate fully in the war against corruption," he added.

