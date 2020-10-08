Tanzania: Tamwa Launches 'Wanawakewanaweza' Project in Dar

8 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

THE Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA) has launched 'WanawakeWanaweza' project to improve participation and representation of women as leaders in the political process in the country.

The one-year project funded by UN Women has taken an election cycle approach, focusing on advancing women in leadership and political participation as a key pillar of inclusive democracy.

TAMWA Executive Director, Ms Rose Reuben told reporters in Dar es Salaam that the project will also focus on transforming gender norms for women to be accepted as legitimate and effective leaders, including developing campaigns to sensitise the media and electorate on the need to have women in public life at all levels.

According to her, in achieving the main objective of the project, they will build the capacity of journalists in reporting on gender issues and monitoring women's participation in leadership and politics.

"TAMWA recognises that women's participation in decision-making positions, especially in politics, is still limited, a situation that conflicts building a non-discriminatory society as enshrined in the national vision 2025, and the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania 1977 and the laws of the land," said Ms Reuben.

She added: "We will run debates to raise public awareness about the importance of women's participation in politics and leadership. We believe this will pave the way for more women in the political, business, and civic arena and investment in more just, equitable, and peaceful societies."

Ms Reuben further said women have a right to engage in civil society, vote in elections, be elected to a government office, serve on boards and make their voices heard in any process that will ultimately affect them, their families, and their communities.

Expounding further, she said investing in women's right to political participation is a necessary step towards achieving global gender equality and democratic governance.

The WanawakeWanaweza project on Women's Leadership and Political Participation (WLPP) anchored by UN Women is aligned with the UN Women strategic plan, to enable women to lead and participate in decision-making at all levels.

The project will be implemented in 16 regions, 112 districts and 458 wards of Dar es Salaam, Coast, Morogoro, Dodoma, Singida, Tabora, Shinyanga, Mwanza, Mara, Mbeya, Ruvuma, Lindi and Mtwara.

