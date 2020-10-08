Tanzania: Value Your Votes, Majaliwa Urges Tanzanians

CCM Central Committee member, Mr Kassim Majaliwa has urged Tanzanians to recognise the importance of their votes as they elect leaders on October 28th, this year. Mr Majaliwa, who is also the Prime Minister, made the remarks when addressing a campaign rally at Kilindoni ward, Mafia District in the Coast Region on Tuesday.

"People should be cautious and know the importance of their vote. Leadership is not for trial... the only time leaders can be sampled is during wedding or send-off preparation meetings," asserted the Prime Minister. He said that leaders representing CCM are coming from a strong institution, whose plans have been well articulated in the party's election manifesto.

"The CCM's candidates I am introducing, have something to tell you... they will tell you what has been done in the past five years and what is intended to be done in the coming five years. Should candidates from other parties come to you, listen and carefully gauge what they promise, but it is important to know that your vote is important," he said.

Mr Majaliwa observed that the nation needs a competent leader who is capable to lead more than 60 million people from different tribes, religion and political affiliations. Such a leader should also be in a position to protect the national values and peace.

He, thus, called upon them to entrust their votes to CCM's presidential flag-bearer and incumbent leader, Dr John Magufuli, the Mafia parliamentary aspirant Omari Kipanga and Kilindoni Ward Councillorship candidate, Salum Ally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Premier pointed out that people should choose a president who can transform the resources of the country, which belong to the Tanzanians and not those who squanders the country's resources and leave people hanging.

"Let's choose a president whom we know his background and has a good track record... We need to choose a person who will bring development and not mere words." Touching on road improvement, the PM disclosed a sum of 2bn/- has been disbursed through TARURA for maintenance in ordinary and critical areas at a specified time on several bridges in Mafia.

"Ordinary maintenance has been done at two kilometres between Kilimahewa - Mdundani, Jimbo - Jojo (10 Km) and Baleni - Kipingwi (6.4 Km).

The Premier said major water projects have been allocated with a whopping 5bn/- in government efforts to strengthen access to clean and safe water in Mafia.

He mentioned among villages which have benefited from the 5bn/- as Bweni, Kanga, Vunjanazi, Dawe and three wells at Kigamboni.

The money was also spent on the construction of a water project at Jibondo, Juani and Chole villages.

"Another 66m/- was spent for the rehabilitation of infrastructure and the improvement of a water project in Kilindoni village. However, a sum of two billions was used for water pipes installation to Jibondo," noted the PM

Mr Majaliwa revealed that the education sector received 1.5bn/- for the construction of a building at VETA whose execution stands at 40 percent. "Once the building is completed, we want youth in Mafia to enroll for the various courses at the technical college," he noted.