Tanzania: Aafp Vows to Fight Corruption

8 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ZANZIBAR presidential candidate on AAFP ticket, Mr Said Soud Said he has pledged to promote accountability in the government and robustly fight corruption by exposing in public the culprits.

"Exposing corrupt people in public will be one of the ways to be used in fighting corruption if the party is elected to power. We will have zero tolerance on corruption," Mr Soud said.

The Isles' presidential aspirant also pledged to issue passports to all citizens, if elected into office on the October 28th, General Elections. "My government to be formed after the elections, if elected, will provide passports to all citizens. All people from birth will get the travel document," Mr Said said when asking for votes from Zanzibaris.

He said under his government, he will encourage parents, teachers, and members of the society to strengthen collaboration in the upbringing of children. "We must promote good behaviour and minimise moral decay," he emphasized.

The candidate who is vying for Zanzibar's top position for the second time, promised to concede defeat and congratulate the winner, if he is not elected. "I urge my supporters and party fans to prioritize peace and stability in the country," he emphasized.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.