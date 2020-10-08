Tanzania: Aafp Vows to Fight Corruption

ZANZIBAR presidential candidate on AAFP ticket, Mr Said Soud Said he has pledged to promote accountability in the government and robustly fight corruption by exposing in public the culprits.

"Exposing corrupt people in public will be one of the ways to be used in fighting corruption if the party is elected to power. We will have zero tolerance on corruption," Mr Soud said.

The Isles' presidential aspirant also pledged to issue passports to all citizens, if elected into office on the October 28th, General Elections. "My government to be formed after the elections, if elected, will provide passports to all citizens. All people from birth will get the travel document," Mr Said said when asking for votes from Zanzibaris.

He said under his government, he will encourage parents, teachers, and members of the society to strengthen collaboration in the upbringing of children. "We must promote good behaviour and minimise moral decay," he emphasized.

The candidate who is vying for Zanzibar's top position for the second time, promised to concede defeat and congratulate the winner, if he is not elected. "I urge my supporters and party fans to prioritize peace and stability in the country," he emphasized.