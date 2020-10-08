Tanzania: Public Urged to Seek Appropriate Eye Care

AS Tanzania joins the rest of the world to mark the World Sight Day today, members of the public have been urged to seek appropriate eye care in order to avoid damaging the visual organ.

Dar es Salaam Regional Eye Care Coordinator, Dr Patrick Kabangut'se told the 'Daily News' yesterday that some people have damaged their eyes due to wrong medication.

"Some people got eye problems for wearing other people's glasses, while others by using wrong medicines for treating infection," Dr Kabangut'se said.

He said that it is important for every person with eye related problems to seek services from eye specialists, so that they can be prescribed appropriate treatment, including eyeglasses.

Dr Kabangut'se further explained that eye infection can be caused by bacteria or virus, although sometimes it may be due to an allergic reaction, thus seeking appropriate care was crucial for the health of the organ.

He noted that an allergic reaction in most cases have been affecting children, adding that if not treated properly, it may result into blurred vision. "These infections are treated depending on the cause, be it viral or bacterial."

"Wrong medication may cause other related eye problems, including eye pressure or damage of the cornea, thus it is important for patients to seek services from eye specialists ... if the cornea is damaged, the patient will need to seek repair services abroad, because such services are not available in the country," he said.

He further observed that the government has been taking various measures to ensure that people with treatable eye problems have access to early detection and treatment services.

The REC said that the move has been possible through creating public awareness about eye related problems to parents, guardians and adults so that they can be able to detect early symptoms and seek appropriate medication.

He added that children can have eye pressure or develop an eye cancer (retinoblastoma), of which parents are taught on how they can detect early symptoms before taking them to hospitals.

Dr Kabangut'se added that such education was being given to mothers attending Mother and Child Health (MCH) clinics and other health facilities.

He further said that adults are the most affected group with eye problems. They can have cataracts or eye pressure but also infection.

Dr Kabangut'se added that refractive error is also most common in adults, noting that it can be corrected by wearing glasses, contact lenses or fix the problem with surgery.

He called upon members of the public to build a culture of going for regular eye check-ups, especially the vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and those with diabetes to avoid irreversible problems at a later stage.

World Sight Day is an annual day of awareness held on the second Thursday of October, to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment. This year, World Sight Day will take place on October 8, 2020 with the theme: Hope In Sight.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 1 billion people around the world have preventable vision impairment or one that has yet to be addressed.