Tanzania: Govt to Regulate ICT Professionals

AS every facet of the economy moves towards digital platforms, Tanzania has started registering Information Communication Technology (ICT) professionals, as part of its efforts to regulate the sector.

Works, Transport and Communications Minister Engineer Isack Kamwelwe revealed this yesterday in Dar es Salaam while opening the fourth Tanzania Annual ICT Conference (TAIC).

Eng Kamwelwe said the registration was a strategy to attain the 2016 policy objective of recognizing ICT professionals in Tanzania as well as supporting the Tanzania Development Vision 2025, which recognises that ICT is central to a competitive economic transformation.

"This is another landmark to ICT professionals in the country who have waited for this registration for a very long time. To start with, 100 professionals have already been registered to enhance the quality of human resources and professional services, facilitate professional career development and to advance Tanzania's position as a leading knowledge-based society," he noted.

"The registration will help Tanzania to accurately know the workforce and areas of intervention and capacity building. We need appropriate research and capable people for the Tanzania ICT market to grow and contribute to socio-economic development including job creation, poverty reduction, revenue generation and stability," he added.

The conference which is carried under the theme 'Towards the 4th Industrial Revolution' organised by the ICT Commission (ICTC) runs for three days from 7 - 9 October.

It aims at bringing together stakeholders including academia, researchers, development partners, youth in digital innovation spaces and practitioners in the ICT industry.

Eng Kamwelwe said in recent years, Tanzania has witnessed government efforts towards enhancement of ICT use.

According to Eng, Kamwelwe, payment system and gateways like Government electronic Payment System (GePG), Tanzania National electronic Procurement System (TANePS), and electronic office (e-office) are real examples of the government transformation into digital, which creates opportunities to the business community and entrepreneurship.

"More than 94 per cent of the Tanzanian population has been reached by telecommunication coverage. This is because the government acknowledges that ICT has a big role to transform the national economy into digital," he said.

The minister said that the government was in the process of formulating legislation to regulate the work of ICT professionals.

ICTC Acting Director-General Samson Mwela said the commission has received more than 2,000 applications and completed the registration of 100 who will receive their certificates during the conference.

"For nearly a decade and half of our sector policy, the Tanzania ICT industry has witnessed reasonable growth in terms of legal and institutional frameworks, investment, human capital and infrastructure development," he said.

For her part, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications (communication sector) Dr Zainabu Chaula, urged ICT practitioners to register and benefit with opportunities in the future.