Tanzania: Lipumba Promises Agricultural Revolution

CIVIC United Front (CUF) presidential candidate, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba has promised agricultural revolution, if elected to the top post in the coming 2020 General Elections, slated for October 28th.

Prof Lipumba said a CUF-led government will completely transform the agricultural sector, vowing to invest more in agribusiness for enhanced Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which currently stands at 28 per cent.

He was addressing a public rally in Mwanza City, accompanied by his running mate Ms Hamida Huwesh, who promised free medical treatment for all expectant mothers.

The CUF presidential candidate said more emphasis will be to increase cotton production, saying the cash crop production was yet to be exploited to its full capacity.

He said cotton has several benefits, including its ability to produce environmental friendly diesel oil, which may be used to operate machines.

"It is high time we understand that cotton is not only used to manufacture clothes in textile mills... the product can also effectively be used to produce environmentally friendly diesel oil.

"Increased production of cotton will also help to create employment to hundreds of thousands of Tanzanians, especially in the cotton growing rich Lake Zone regions," he said, adding that the country needs more textiles industries to reduce dependency of clothes from other nations.

"We need to face the challenges of unemployment in our society, which mostly faces the youth... we have resources that are yet to be fully exploited," said Prof Lipumba.

He said that through cotton cultivation, more food to feed chicken and livestock can be produced, while also cooking oil can also be produced, which is good nutrient food for people.

Prof Lipumba continued to express that he is determined to uplift the living standards of Tanzanians through available resources found across the country.

He pledged to also transform livestock keeping through adoption of modern methods.

Prof Lipumba said, if elected as the next president, he will also encourage farmers to plant many trees for economic and environmental purposes.

Prof Lipumba promised to ensure that teachers are well paid and motivated so that they execute their duties properly.