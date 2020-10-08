Tanzania: Judiciary Ready to Handle Polls Petition, Says CJ

THE Judiciary of Tanzania is now ready to handle any election petition opposing results or any other matter related to the forthcoming General Election scheduled for October 28th, 2020.

This was revealed by Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma yesterday when opening a seminar for members of the Governing Council of the Institute of Judicial Administration Lushoto (IJA), a function which went alongside the launching of the council's leadership.

Prof Juma paid tribute to the Institute's leadership for providing sustainable training with great efficiency, including special training held between September and October 2020, involving judicial officers. The training dwelt on how best to conduct election petitions aimed at empowering them to deal with such cases.

"The feedback from the officers, who attended the training, shows that they have acquired sufficient knowledge and understanding to be able to handle or conduct election proceedings. The training sessions have placed the Tanzanian judiciary in readiness to conduct election cases," he said.

Judicial officers who have received training include Justices of the Court of Appeal, Chief Justice of Zanzibar, Judges of the High Court of Tanzania, Judges of the High Court of Zanzibar, as well as Registrars, Resident Magistrate in Charge of Resident Magistrate Courts and District Courts.

The Judiciary has already indicated each election petition would be determined within four months from the date of filing. Prof Juma said he was pleased to see that since 2017, the Council has continued to ensure the institute leadership actively involved in bringing about major operational changes.

Such changes, according to him, are intended for the Judiciary of Tanzania through the Five Year Strategic Plan and Improvement Programme (2015/16-2019/2020) to achieve the vision of 'Equal and Timely Rights for All'.

The Chief Justice also said that he was happy to see that through Judicial Reform Programmes, the institute's leadership has been able to conduct training on how best to write judgments and also participated in preparing orientation seminars for new judges.

He gave an example of the orientation seminars held in 2018 for the High Court Judges and the ones held in 2019 for two groups of High Court Judges as well as the first orientation seminar in the history of the country for the new Justices of the Court of Appeal in 2019.

"You will agree with me that all of these were made possible, thanks to the good management of the Institute's Governing Council," Prof Juma told the Chairman of the Institute's Governing Council, Justice Gerald Ndika, Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Justice Augustine Mwarija and other participants.

In addition, he said, the institute conducted training for more than 1,000 stakeholders on how best to conduct juvenile cases through funding from United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through Pact Tanzania and Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

The Head of Judiciary explained that the main objective of the institute was to coordinate sustainable training for judges, magistrates and judicial staff members.

However, he said, he was aware the institute has been given an additional role of research to increase the effectiveness of the judiciary of Tanzania in providing equal rights to all and on time. Prof Juma said that the area of research is very important as today's world was constantly undergoing many changes.

According to him, the 21st Century has forced many major changes affecting the role of the Judiciary in the administration of justice, especially the necessity of the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as an enabling tool in justice dispensation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointed out that although the judiciary of Tanzania, for about three years to date, has already decided that the use of ICT is no longer voluntary, but unfortunately the use of Technology was still small compared to the huge investment made so far.

"This is the time for the institute's leadership to establish itself to provide training for judicial officers in the migration to e-judiciary, e-justice area. The institute should not allow judicial staff to continue to use ICT not in full, while large investments have been made," he said.

In his welcoming remarks, the institute's Principal, Dr Paul Kihwelo said that they decided to conduct the seminar for members of the Seventh Institute's Governing Council to build their capacity in carrying out their responsibilities and also know the relationship between the college and the judiciary.