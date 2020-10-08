Namibia: Ndama's San Community Plagued By Unidentified Infectious Disease - Community Plead for Government Assistance

Pixabay
Doctor's stethoscope.
7 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Women's Leadership Centre (WLC) has confirmed that many members of the San community of Ndama, which is an informal settlement near Rundu, are being plauged by an unidentified infectious disease.

Aulleria Muyakuyi, Community Leader of WLC said that many members of the San community of Ndama have open wounds and scars all over their bodies, including children and elders.

"This first started in February 2020 in Nconocoma village, where some children from Ndama visited their relatives and came back with rashes that later developed into open wounds and spread throughout the village and I further visited Likwaterera village and the situation there is the same, which seems to only be happening to the San communities," she said.

She explained that some community members visited nearby clinics and hospitals seeking help but were just given paracetamol and calamine lotion to apply, others were told to go to private pharmacies to secure medication for themselves.

"The treatments offered did not help and there have been no blood test or an other relevant tests done to determine the cause of this infection, but, the staff from the Ministry of Health, nor any community health workers have visited the villages to do an investigations," she added.

WLC and the San community are calling on the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Office of the President: Office of the Marginalised and the Office of the Ombudsman to intervene and attend to this issue with absolute urgency.

"This is a highly infectious disease that is spreading fast among the San communities and we demand that their right to health and dignity be respected," concluded the Centre.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.