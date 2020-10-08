Zimbabwe: High Court Orders Facilities Reopened for Pregnant Women

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
...
7 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

The High Court Wednesday ordered the Harare City Council and government to re-open 42 local clinics that had been closed without notice recently.

Justice Edith Mushore granted the order compelling the City Council to immediately ensure that all pregnant women received medical services and that all council clinics be opened and operational by 14 October.

The courts' decision came after the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) acted on behalf of some Harare residents who sought an order to compel the Harare City Council and central government to open all its 42 clinics, which had been closed to the public.

The residents had wanted the court to order the re-opening on the 1st October and wanted the court to order the City Council to immediately ensure that their clinics offer emergency medical treatment to pregnant women.

They wanted Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube without delay to provide the necessary funds in the re-opening of the clinics.

Without notice, the Harare City Council had closed all its clinics located in various suburbs which offer primary health care to majority of the residents who cannot afford prohibitive charges at private doctors' medical rooms.

In their application, the residents argued that the conduct of the City Council and central government is a violation of their right to health care as provided for in Section 76 of the Constitution, which states that every Zimbabwean has a right of access to basic health care services.

The residents were represented by Tonderai Bhatasara from ZLHR.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.