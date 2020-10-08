Kenya: Bring It On! Team Kenya Dare Cheptegei

Team Kenya has vowed to retain Geoffrey Kamworor's title as well as recapture the women's crown when the World Half Marathon Championships go down on October 17 in Gdynia, Poland.

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and Prague Half Marathon champion Kibiwott Kandie and 2017 World Cross Country Championships silver medallist Leonard Barsaton promised to guide their charges to victory in honour of Kamworor.

Others who are also eyeing a great show in men's event are Bernard Kipkorir, Bernard Kimeli and Morris Munene.

Kamworor, who was going for his fourth consecutive title, returned to training late, having recovered from injuries sustained from a freak accident on June 25 this year.

The 2016 world half marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir said she is ready to reclaim the title with Joyciline Jepkosgei promising to atone for her second place in 2018 with victory this time around.

"I am ready to feel in the big shoes left by our colleague Kamworor. I want to do it for him. I feel honoured and happy to represent my country for the first time," said the 25-year-old Kandie, who is fresh from running a world lead in half marathon with victory in 58:38 in Prague, Czech on September 6.

Kandie, who is also after emulating one of his role models and fellow soldier Paul Tergat, said that he is going to bank on his current imperious form to reign in Poland.

"I feel ready and in great shape if my performances in RAK and Prague are to go by. My training in Ngong has also been top notch and I feel comfortable ready to run well," said Kandie, who is the national cross country champion.

Tergat won the world half marathon titles in 1999 and 2000.

Kandie, who won in RAK in 58:58 in February, said that he is confident the rest of his teammates will perform well.

Barsoton (59:09), who finished 12th during the 2018 championships in Valencia, indicated that he is well prepared unlike in Valencia where he had a leg injury. "I am going for a podium finish. I have no pressure now because I have trained well and no injury worries," said Barsaton, who finished sixth in RAK.

Barsaton dismissed the challenge posed by Uganda's World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei saying that Kenyans are road running specialists. "One of us in the team will win in Poland," said the 26-year-old Barsaton.

Kipkorir said he is going to repay his selection for the first time in the national team with a great and memorable show adding that Ethiopia athletes pose a threat to them more than the Ugandans.

"Cheptegei and his colleagues are more of track athletes than road racing. We shall teach him a few tips in road racing. We are ready for him," explained Kipkorir, who finished second to Kamworor when he broke the half marathon world record in Copenhagen and to Yomif Kejelcha in Valencia last year.

"Ethiopians are our only threat perhaps, but we know their craft and their tactics. They are good sprint finishers but we know where to catch them," said Kipkoirir adding that he is not under pressure having trained well.

Munene, who will be flying the national flag for the second time after finishing fourth in half marathon at the Africa Games last year, said he is in great shape.

"I might not have competed this year owing to challenges posed by Covid-19 but I am going to confirm my shape with victory," said Munene adding that Team Kenya is one of the strongest in recent past. "Everyone has a good profile capable of winning the title.

"I will try my best and hopefully I will recapture the title," said Jepchirchir, who warned about the threat posed by Ethiopia led by the defending champion Netsanet Gudeta. "It won't be easy but I will try my best. We know the conditions will be chilly but we have to accept it. We all train to win."

Jepchirchir said she will be eying a good show for her daughter Natalia, who is turning three this month.

Jepkosgei said she skipped the London Marathon last Sunday just to prepare for the world half marathon.

"I love my country and that is why I picked Poland. I shall give London a shot next time," said Jepkosgei.

Others in the women's team are Brillian Jepkorir, Dorcas Jepchumba and Rosemary Wanjiru.

The team leaves the country on October 15 for the Scandinavian country.