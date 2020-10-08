South Africa: North West Police Take the Long Route to Challenge General Mabula Torture Prosecution

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Fourteen years: That's how long some of the cases against former North West deputy provincial SAPS commissioner Jan Mabula and his team of alleged 'rogue' detectives have been stuck in the legal system.

That is exactly one year less than former President Jacob Zuma's Long Walk To The Dock with regard to allegations of fraud and corruption in the Arms Deal matter.

Former Major General Jan Mabula and a team of detectives under his command in the North West were due to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on 6 October 2020 to finally face multiple charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

But the summonses were provisionally withdrawn by Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP), advocate Andrew Chauke, creating yet another delay in the long-running, politically charged matter.

This was to allow Mabula and his fellow accused to make a second set of representations to the NDPP as well as approach the North Gauteng High Court to apply for a permanent stay of charges, according to BDK Attorneys representing Mabula.

A first set of representations by Mabula to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2018 had been unsuccessful and the case was duly enrolled....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

