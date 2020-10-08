South Africa: Media Development and Diversity Agency Calls for 2020/21 Grant Funding Applications

press release

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) will officially open the 2020/21 Call for Grant Funding Applications for a six-week period commencing on 15 October 2020. Community media projects, including radio, TV and print and digital publications, as well as small commercial print and digital publications are invited to apply.

Funding is one of the central factors towards ensuring successful empowerment, sustainability, and transformation of the community media sector. To this end, the application process will be effected through compliant, cost-effective and transparent selection procedures, in-line with corporate governance principles and compliance with the Agency's legislative framework. The qualifying criteria and online application system are obtainable on the MDDA website, www.mdda.org.za.

Further, and in an effort to secure equitable and fair geographic distribution of participating projects, the MDDA will also conduct a national outreach programme to raise awareness on media development and diversity; and assist interested parties with the completion of application forms. This outreach programme will take place from 16 October 2020.

Applications may be submitted through the MDDA website, via e-mail or a hard-copy delivery at the MDDA Offices.