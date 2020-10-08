South Africa: How Food Fraud Endangers Public Health

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mthokozisi Nkosi

Food fraud can range from tea bags being mixed with cheap herbs or even grass, diluted liquids such as lemon juice falsely sold as 100% pure, the selling of expired goods and mislabelling and misrepresentation of ingredients. Food fraud is not easy to detect and not everyone can determine if a particular food has been compromised.

Over the years there has been a gradual increase in reported food fraud cases throughout the world and, to a lesser extent, in South Africa. The Food Fraud Initiative of Michigan State University defines food fraud as the deliberate addition, concealment, substitution, dilution and mislabelling of food and food products to increase the economic value of food or food products.

One normally witnesses food fraud when a company is undergoing economic difficulties or when there is a lack of ethical leadership and functional quality assurance in a company. Food fraud normally occurs through an attempt to replace a more expensive food or food product with a cheaper alternative.

This robs consumers of their hard-earned income and, at worst, may be detrimental to their health. Highly sophisticated methods are deployed by companies to achieve this deception.

As the economic standing of most businesses is still...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

