press release

Detectives from the South African Police Service in Kwanobuhle are appealing to the community to assist them in locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Abongile Matinise was reported missing by his family at 16:00 on 06 October 2020. Matinise allegedly ran into a bush close to his home in 3rd Avenue, Kwanobuhle yesterday afternoon and has not returned home as yet.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact SAPS Kwanobuhle on 041 978 8600 or SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111.