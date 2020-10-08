South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 7 October

press release

As of 1pm on 7 October, the Western Cape has 2173 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 111 092 confirmed cases and 104 690 recoveries.

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 10 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4229. We send our condolences to their families and friends at this time.

Safety a priority in the Western Cape:

Earlier today, Minister of Community Safety launched the West Coast District K9 unit. This is a project that I started when I was MEC for Community Safety before becoming Premier, and I am therefore very pleased and proud to see it come to fruition.

The Department of Community Safety has provided funding to the Swartberg Municipality which has allowed them to establish the unit, made up of six dogs and handlers. Two of the dogs are trained to detect explosives, ammunition and firearms, and four are able to detect drugs and narcotics, which will help law enforcement officers police crime and the trade and transportation of narcotics in that region.

Similar K9 units will also be launched soon in the City of Cape Town and in the Overberg District Municipality.

Last year, this government committed to rolling out a safety plan which would focus on increasing resources on the ground to improve policing, as well as the introduction of a number of violence prevention strategies, across all government departments. Over the past six months, some aspects of this plan have been delayed, or have had to be adapted, but our commitment to making the province a safer place to live remains. This is further evidenced by the fact that safety is one of the three key focus areas for the Western Cape's post-Covid recovery plan.

I would like to thank Minister Fritz, the Mayor of the Swartland Municipality and all of the officials and law enforcement officers who have played a role in making this project become a reality. Illegal drugs wreak havoc on our youth and our communities, and both substance abuse and the illegal drug trade contribute considerably to violence in society. This K9 unit provides resources that will make a tangible difference in keeping communities safe from the harms of violence and drugs.

We must not forget the golden rules to move forward safely:

Covid-19 and the hard lockdown have had a significant impact on the people of this province. As the Western Cape Government starts work on our recovery plan which focuses on jobs, safety and dignity, we must not lose sight of the fact that the virus is still active.

The Western Cape Government's hotspot strategy remains in place so that we are able to accurately track infections and slow the spread by encouraging behaviour change. We also continue to track the virus using testing and other surveillance methods to ensure that we continue to respond to Covid-19 in a manner which is data led and evidence driven. Two of the four COVID-19 field hospitals- the Hospital of Hope at Brackengate, and Sonstraal also continue to offer medical care for COVID-19 patients.

We have evidence of a resurgence of the virus in other countries and until such time as a vaccine is developed and widely available, the best defense we have against this virus is our own behaviour. We must therefore continue to wear our masks, practice social distancing and good hygiene practices to ensure that the progress we have all worked so hard for, is not lost.

I would like to thank all of those residents who continue to practice the golden rules of infection prevention, who are helping us to move forward safely.