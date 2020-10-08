Namibia: Youth Forum Restructured in Kunene

YOUTH forums in various towns in the Kunene region elected its leadership for the next five years.

Usko Shivute, the acting chairperson of the Kunene region Youth Forum on Wednesday said the restructuring kickoff last Saturday in Khorixas constituency. On Sunday it was held in Outjo constituency and on Monday at Kamanjab constituency while Opuwo Urban constituency held its elections on Tuesday.

Opuwo Rural constituency and Epupa constituency will hold its elections on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Sesfontein constituency will close off the process on Friday.

Shivute said delegates assigned by their youth groups, which are registered with the National Youth Forum (NYC), were eligible to stand for positions.

Shivute is overseeing the restructuring financed by the National Youth Forum with two officers from the Ministry of Youth.

At Khorixas constituency, Norman Nanuseb was elected chairperson, deputised by Patience !Hoaes.

Solly Harases was elected administrative secretary and Redney Howoseb the treasurer.

Barcless Narib was elected chairperson of the Outjo constituency deputised by Maria Lukas. Desiree So-oabes was elected administrative secretary and Uzenia Limbolius treasurer.

At Kamanjab, Adrie Jantze was elected chairperson, deputised by Elsie Goagoses.

Donatus Muheua was elected administrative secretary and Sebastian Tjihero the treasurer.

In Opuwo urban constituency, Ituhongera Mupia was elected chairperson with Sean Makono his deputy.

Mbahu Uaurikirua was elected administrative secretary and Fonni Katjingisiua treasurer.

Each constituency youth forum will send seven delegates to the Kunene regional youth forum which is planned for 24 October at Kamanjab.