Namibia: Nored Awards Bursaries to Students

THE Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (NoRED) has awarded three undergraduate students at Namibia's two leading universities bursaries of N$1 million to pursue their studies.

NoRED will give each student a bursary of N$90 000 each year for four years.

The bursary will cover registration and tuition fees, book fees, transport, accommodation and meal and semester allowances.

Speaking during the hand over, NoRED's chief executive officer Fillemon Nakashole said the company understands the pivotal role that education plays in the social and economic transformation of Namibia by recognising the hard work of the youth in their studies.

"The issue of Namibia's skills imbalances has been well documented in the past. Shortages are more prominent when employers require specialised or professional skills. We strongly believe in investing in education, training and skills is one of the best ways to address the problem of skills shortages across all sectors of the economy," he said.

In December 2017, NoRED has approved a training and development policy to offer external bursaries to prospective students at tertiary institutions.

This policy was implemented in supporting the government's effort towards national development goals to ensure that young Namibians acquire the knowledge, skills and values required to lead fulfilling and happy lives, and consequently contributing members of the society.

Nakashole said this is the second year that NoRED has offered deserving students from disadvantaged communities, an opportunity to go to university and study for careers that will have an impact on the country.

"Last year, the company awarded three bursaries to two students pursuing careers in electrical engineering and one in accounting and these students are now entering their third and final years of studies respectively," he said.

The students are Teopolina Ndeshilile doing a Bachelor of Accounting and Stephanus Nanduwa pursing a Bachelor in Electrical engineering at the University of Namibia; and Nedved Muleke doing a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.