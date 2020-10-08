Ethiopia: Pawi General Hospital Rated Pilot

8 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

ADDIS ABABA- The Beneshangul-Gmuz State Pawi General Hospital announced that it has been nominated as a leading health institutions to coordinate integrity for quality medical service provision of the hospitals in the region.

Nemera Iticha, Medical Director told The Ethiopian Herald that the hospital has been designated as a leading institute in providing medical facilities and shouldering the ever increasing responsibilities widely observed in the health sector.

"We are working with all concerned bodies very closely and attentively to ensure and advance medical service accessibility in a fast and quality way in the state. Hence, we will strengthen our commitment to that end. The hospital has made better access for patients to get medical services and also made health center reforms in the preceding year."

Indicating that the hospital has been discharging responsibilities in affording medical facilities to Metekle zone namely Gilgel Beles, Dabati and Manbuk health care centers, he said adding that it has also playing its part to upgrade the centers in undergoing medical surgery by own capacity.

However shortcomings in connection to affording some medical facilities are impeding the hospital from addressing medical service as per demanded, the director unveiled.

He also described that the hospital has limitations of medicinal class, modern digital x-ray and CT scan equipment. Hence, these are the challenging the institutes currently facing.

Pawi General Hospital is one of the public hospitals in the region, which is located in Pawi town, Metekle zone of Pawi Woreda. The hospital was established in 1973.

