Ethiopia: Investors Scale Up Commitments to 'Dine for the Nation' Initiative

ADDIS ABABA - Local investors confirm to scale up their commitments on the prior projects to 'Dine for the Nation' Premier initiative to assist its enhancement to increase tourist inflow and to resolve limitations of foreign currency.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald Belayneh Kinde, who contributed five million Birr for Shegger Beautification Project, said that considering the astounding performance of the prior projects, "We are ready to contribute our share for the realization of the 'Dine for the Nation' to boost the tourism sector."

Belayneh said: "The impressive task turned our mindset to that the government can do better than the private ones. The project areas are very ideal and it initiates us to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's initiative."

"Unless we are committed to ensure economic growth and development throughout the country, who will come to us? Though the resources we have are limited, we should support such development projects to see prosperous Ethiopia."

Belayneh further promises, "I will initiate and advise other investors to follow my footstep in contributing their shares to their beloved country."

Apart from that as a funding committee member, he said that he is striving to coordinate other investors to do so. "A man cannot eat or drink beyond his limit. And as the Sheger Beautification Project is convincing and is being finalized with great quality in a short period of time, all citizens should contribute their share to make this country prosperous."

Belayneh further told: "Primarily I had a doubt on the realization of the Shegger Beautification Project but now it is very inspiring it is completed within a short time with quality construction. I am confident that the projects will attract tourists after the end of COVID 19 era."

Alemayehu Ketema, the other investor who also contributed five million Birr to the Shegger Beautification Project, said: "What first inspires us to contribute our share is the love we have to the nation. When you see a good task that adds something to the prosperity of the nation and see the reality of the plan, you build trust in the government. Therefore, we contributed 10 million Birr for the "Dine for Nation" initiative."

Gemshu Beyene another investor also said, "Because we know the benefit of the project, we contributed our share for the realization of beautifying Sheger project and we will further strengthen our support and will be part of development projects."