Zimbabwe: President Commissions State of the Art Hospital

The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
7 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungi Kwaramba

President Mnangangwa yesterday commissioned a girls hostel at the Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre as well as a state of the art private ward at the Zvishavane Hospital, two infrastructural projects that were built in a partnership between Mimosa and the local community.

Speaking at the commissioning of the two projects, the President said mining companies should take a cue from Mimosa and develop communities around them.

"My adminstration values partnerships with all stakeholders in the implementation of people centered projects towards building the Zimbabwe we all want.

"The modernisation and improvement in the quality of life of our people is indeed a collective responsibility. These completed projects by Mimosa are an answer to the calls by my Government for the private sector to be actively involved in the actualisation of Vision 2030 and the realising of development which leaves no one behind," the President said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.