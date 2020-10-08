Cameroon: CHAN 2021 Preparations - Intermediate Lions Crumble in Friendly Game

8 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The team lost to Panthere of Nde 0-1 in one of their test matches in Yaounde yesterday October 7, 2020.

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon lost their friendly against Elite One side, Panthere of Nde 0-1 yesterday October 7, 2020 at the Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One in Yaounde. The match was in preparation for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that will take place in Cameroon. It was the first match for the Intermediate Lions after a long break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The match served as evaluation for the players as they prepare for the challenge ahead. Fans came out in their numbers to watch the Intermediate Lions. However, the security agents were present and vigilant enough to control the number of spectators in the stadium.

Even though it was a friendly match, both sides put up good performances not different from a major international match. The Intermediate Lions began by dominating the game with a good play style. That was however short-lived as the boys of Panthere of Nde fought back stronger and were able to breakthrough the strong defence wall of the Intermediate Lions. Panthere's goal was scored by Vincent Mbarga Manga. At half time the score line was 1-0 in favour of Panthere of Nde. On resumption, the Intermediate Lions came back much stronger, putting pressure on Panthere but they lost several scoring chances. Despite some replacements by Coach Yves Clément Arroga the Intermediate Lions failed to level scores. Panthere of Nde carried the day beating the Intermediate Lions 1-0.

The Coach Yves Clément Arroga said the game was a good test match and the team had a strong adversary. He said the match has given him and the technical staff an idea of what to do at the collective level. "The errors are individual and there is much to do. We know exactly what we are looking for," he said. The coach of Panthere of Nde, Abdel Ahmed said he was happy with the victory but that the Intermediate Lions played better than his team. He said the players made many mistakes but he will fix the problems before the start of the new season. The Intermediate Lions will play another friendly with PWD Bamenda today before facing the Bright Stars of Sudan on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

