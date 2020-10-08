Cameroon: Regional Councils - Government Presents Operational Modalities

The Prime Minister, Chair of the National Decentralisation Board presided at the board session on October 7, 2020 dedicated to the acceleration of the decentralisation process.

The government of Cameroon is now finalising the different aspects to enable the Regional Councils which constitute the last institution within the framework of the decentralisation process to go operational.

The first session of the National Decentralisation Board for the year 2020 focused essentially on the measures put in place to ensure that the Regional Councils go operational. The Prime Minister, Head of Government who doubles as the Chairperson of the National Decentralisation Board, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute presided at the session through videoconferencing in Yaounde on October 7, 2020.

The session held within the framework of serious preparations for the first-ever election of Regional Councillors for which the Head of State, President Paul Biya convened the electoral colleges for December 6, 2020. The culmination of the entire electoral process would be the effective functioning of the Regional Councils which was clearly defined in Law No. 2019/024 of 24 December 2019 to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities. Prime Minister Dion Ngute in his introductory statement said the election of the Regional Councillors was the last step in the establishment of the institutions provided for in the 1996 Constitution. He said, by the act of convening the electoral colleges for the election, the decentralisation process in the country enters its cruising speed. Dr Dion Ngute therefore urged government to work, more than ever before, in a concerted and coherent manner, to enhance the decentralisation process in Cameroon.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam presented the state of affairs in the various projects to accelerate the decentralisation process within the perspective of putting in place of the regions. The Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, on his part, talked on measures for the putting in place of Regions and the quota of financial resources allocated to Regional and Local Authorities. The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi reported on the progress on directives with regard to the powers devolved on councils to carry out road works, while the Minister of Basic Education, Professor Laurent Serges Etoundi Ngoa reported on the implementation of directives to enable schools possess minimum packages before the start of the 2020/2021 school year. The President of the United Cities and Councils of Cameroon presented the preoccupations of Regional and Local Authorities at the dawn of new judicial measures and proposed solutions.