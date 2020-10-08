East Africa - Floods Hit Six Million People

8 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The information was made public by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The number of people hit by seasonal flooding in East Africa has increased more than fivefold in four years, according to UN figures. Nearly six million people have been affected this year with 1.5 million of them forced from their homes. Parts of the region are recording the heaviest rains in a century.

In 2019, a big temperature differential between the east and west sides of the Indian Ocean was blamed for heavy rainfall. The data gathered by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs paints a worrying picture, reports the BBC. The number of people affected by flooding in East Africa has gone from 1.1 million in 2016 to four million in 2019, to close to six million so far this year. This is before the short rains, which normally peak in November and hit most countries in the region.

In Sudan, one of the worst affected countries, 860,000 people have had their homes destroyed or damaged and more than 120 have died, the UN says quoting government figures. Nearly every state in Sudan has experienced heavy flooding and in neighbouring South Sudan, 800,000 people have been affected with 368,000 people forced from their homes.

"Entire communities have fled to higher ground to escape the rising waters," the UN said in a statement.

After a visit to some of the worst hit areas in South Sudan last month, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for the country, Alain Noudéhou, said that "vast areas of the country along the River Nile are now under water".

In Ethiopia, which has a much larger population, 1.1 million people have been affected by flooding. Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda are also included in the figures.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.