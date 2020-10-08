Zimbabwe: Harare Kings and Amakhosi Cricket Match Abandoned Due to Rains

7 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

THE National Premier League cricket match between Harare Kings and Amakhosi was abandoned at Kwekwe Sports Club on Wednesday afternoon because of the rains and a wet outfield.

The match had been reduced to 18 overs following a late toss. Harare Kings captain Sikandar Raza had won the toss and chose to bowl first.

However, it was agreed that it was unsafe to continue with the game under the wet conditions.

The match between Queens and Great Zimbabwe Patriots at Queens Sports Club was also affected by the rains that hit many parts of the country this week.

The contest was reduced to 24 overs following a delayed start.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

