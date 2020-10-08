Zimbabwe: Khupe Sworn in As MP

Justin Mutenda/The Herald
MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe (second from right) addresses the media flanked by seniors members of her party (from left) Messrs Douglas Mwonzora, Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi at Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare.
7 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe has been sworn in as a proportional representative MP together with six other party faithful.

They replace a group of MDC Alliance MPs who have been expelled from the house on the advice of MDC-T.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced the development as notified by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in a letter written to Parliament.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda presided over the ceremony in the National Assembly this Wednesday.

The other six members who were sworn in are: Lindani Moyo, Memory Munotinzwa, Winfielder Musarurwa, Sakhi January, Lwazi Sibanda and Sipho Moyo.

More to follow...

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.