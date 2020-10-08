Zimbabwe: Khupe Sworn in As MP

MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe (second from right) addresses the media flanked by seniors members of her party (from left) Messrs Douglas Mwonzora, Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi at Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare.

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe has been sworn in as a proportional representative MP together with six other party faithful.

They replace a group of MDC Alliance MPs who have been expelled from the house on the advice of MDC-T.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced the development as notified by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in a letter written to Parliament.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda presided over the ceremony in the National Assembly this Wednesday.

The other six members who were sworn in are: Lindani Moyo, Memory Munotinzwa, Winfielder Musarurwa, Sakhi January, Lwazi Sibanda and Sipho Moyo.

