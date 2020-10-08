Cameroon: Bamenda - Encouraging Back to School Progress Report

North West Governor went sizing up effectiveness of schools resumption and strengthening anti Covid-19 measures in Bamenda-based schools on Tuesday.

"Education will forever rule ignorance", is the conspicuous message at the gate way into some schools that have effectively opened for the 2020/2021 academic year in metropolitan Bamenda. Other messages stressing the need to respect barrier measures against the deadly, Corona virus were topical when North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique went sizing up, day two of schools resumption in the city on October 6, 2020. The outing took the governor through St Joseph's Catholic Primary and Nursery School, Big Mankon where 244 and 70 pupils were respectively receiving lessons.

The Governor's first stop over was at GBHS Bamendankwe where 761 students answered present with face masks and hand washing buckets around to help them stay safe from Covid-19. Elsewhere, at Ecole publique Les Champions, at Ntenefor, Bamenda I Sub division, teaching and learning was on course with 372 pupils against 186 on day one. The Basic education heirarchy was on hand, developing strategies to handle overcrowding in some classes with the challenges of inadequate infrastructure staring the school on the face. Over at the GPS complex, Bamenda II Sub division, the institution had 108 pupils on roll while GTHS Bamenda-Canada featured several administrative and teaching staff for barely 89 students available. Curtains dropped on the outing at PCHS Mankon whose boarding students resumed ahead of the official, October 5, opening day. The college had 500 students on roll on day two.

Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique took time off during the visit to encourage pupils, students and staff to continue to stand by education against illiteracy. He stressed the obligation to respect barrier measures against Covid-19. It was also a moment for accompanying public health experts to deliver and enforce lessons against the Corona virus pandemic. The Governor was on the field with enough face masks from concerned technical services and some councils for the "Have nots" in the school milieu