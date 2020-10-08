Namibia Bans Cattle Transports

8 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

THE government has banned the transportation of cattle to Angola from the Kavango regions in a move to contain fears of spreading foot-and-mouth disease.

Executive director of agriculture, water and land reform Percy Misika in a statement confirmed that experts have identified the possible spread of foot-and-mouth disease on samples done on a herd of about 600 head of cattle in the north-eastern Kavango regions.

"In line with the Animal Health Control Act 1 of 2001 the following measures have been put in place with immediate effect: Temporary restriction of all live cloven-hoofed animals north of the veterinary cordon fence has been imposed with immediate effect; all animal gathering, including auctions, except for vaccination, are also suspended; the slaughtering of cloven-hoofed animals is also prohibited. A number of roadblocks will be set up at strategic points, and members of the public are urged to cooperate with veterinary officials," he said.

Misika announced they would also suspend any movement of cattle between Namibia and Angola.

The government has cancelled all permits for the transportation of cattle in Angola that were issued prior to the announcement.

