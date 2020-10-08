Ethiopia: Becoming Best Breathtaking Place Amid Pandemic Challenges

Ethiopia has been rolling up its sleeves to get adapted to the new normal that the global pandemic COVID-19 has caused. Over the last months, lots of tasks have been accomplished in all sectors to overcome the impacts of the pandemic and to resume services.

The tourism sector, one of the hardest-hit globally, is now rising from the ashes. In Ethiopia, despite the challenges that slashed earnings both to the country and citizens who are engaged in tourism businesses, the period has been used to boost preparations for excellent tourism services.

In addition to bringing to operation massive tourist destinations in Addis Ababa which are in fact the initiative of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed namely Unity Park, Friendship Square, and Entoto Park, the country has launched a new protocol to offer tourism services in a way that is safe both to domestic and foreign tourists.

Similarly, President Sahlework Zewde recently affirmed that Ethiopia is highly committed to attract visitors by undertaking massive new tourist destinations development. And the nation is intensifying the Unity, Sheger and Entoto tourism projects fertile achievements.

In other words, unlike many other nations, Ethiopia has made undertaking massive new tourist destinations development a must to do. It is thriving to achieve the plan of the tourism sector aimed at attracting about 1.5 million foreign visitors and the diasporas in order to earn nearly 5.2 billion USD from the sector in this fiscal year. And promoting the tourism sector is among the leading focus areas of the government.

Likewise, extensive tourist destinations and park development activities are being undertaken in different parts of the country.

The Gorgora, Wonchi and Koysha tourism projects development are among the prioritized destination development plans of the country by the fiscal year.

Equally, more than ten new tourist destinations' development and beautification activities will be done in this year.

And the main objective of undertaking tourist destinations development is enhancing the destinations' international standard and attracting international tourists.

Therefore, besides the expansion of tourist destinations, Ethiopia is giving due attention to expanding park beautification projects in different towns of the country to become competitive in the international tourism market. As a result, currently, Tourism Ethiopia is undertaking the development of the Simien Mountains, Nechsar, Chebera Curchura, Gambella National Parks, and the Senkelle Wildlife Conservation destination development.

Ethiopia is working hard to improve service quality and infrastructural facilities to fully earn benefits from its abundant tourism resource.

Accordingly, the sector is creating job opportunities for local and international investors as the government is taking measures on liberalizing the sector.

Hence, Ethiopia is not only among the best destinations throughout the world to take breath but also the best nation to invest in the tourism sector.