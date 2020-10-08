Ethiopia: Slippery Slope Fallacy At Its Fullest

opinion

It is to be recalled that one of the executive committee member of Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front (TPLF) gave interview on a social media on October 4, 2020.

This is what philosophers refer as 'slippery slope fallacy'. In a slippery slope argument, a course of action is rejected because, with little or no evidence, one insists that it will lead to a chain reaction resulting in an undesirable end or ends. The slippery slope involves an acceptance of a succession of events without direct evidence that this course of events will happen.

The interviewee did not say anything different this time for that matter. He deliberately avoided the solid truth and tangible reason urging to put the election off. A nation will not fall apart every time change of government takes place. Ethiopia is a phenomenal nation whose people are bound by intact and indivisible cultural, social, economic and many other values. The federation that was developed by his TPLF junta can barely question the continuity of Ethiopia as a nation. This TPLF official also mentioned something about Irreechaa, Thanks giving day paid to the creator, Celebration that was recently marked in Ethiopia. He looked concerned for the Oromo people as if the government deliberately denied them of their right to gather and mark cultural and religious rituals in a pretext of Covid-19. Nonetheless, we are not amnesic to forget the brutality that occurred during the reign of TPLF dominated rule. Only a paranoid mind would fail to remember who tortured, killed and forced the Oromo youth to flee and seek refugee abroad.

In short, there is no decency in him at all and he has been quite egoist who speak atrocious words. It is somehow strange and unexpected of a person who claims to represent a regional government. In fact, his crooked mind only tells him what to hide and how to blame. For instance, he never mentioned the fact that the number of people was also cut to be only 5000 during Mesqel Celebration (the finding of the true cross of Jesus Christ) in Addis Ababa for the same reason of mitigating Covid-19 transmission. Instead he was busy alluring other regional governments to make the same assertion and question the legitimacy of the federal government.

Ever since the House of Federation announced deferment of the national election following the outbreak of Covid-19, TPLF has been accusing the federal government of indiscretions and violation of the Constitution. To begin with, there were dozens of nations in Africa and elsewhere in the world that was forced to put off their respective national election schedules for the same reason.

TPLF, the only wing trying to stick the defunct Ethiopian People's Democratic Front (EPRDF), has been opposing prosperity party blatantly from the outset; referring the later as a separate civil party. Hence, when all the major parties that previously constituted EPRDF decided to mainstream themselves into PP; TPLF stoutly opposed their actions and stayed aloof from joining PP.

In essence, enmity of the TPLFites towards the ruling party commenced right after the political struggle started to bear fruit and team Lemma came to picture in Ethiopian politics with a dynamic political reform replacing the corrupt pseudo-federal state structure. Therefore, there are no incidents worth mentioning; when TPLF tried to show a little bit of courtesy to the new political change; no matter how hard PP tried to solidify its effort with due respect to the people of Tigray. On the contrary, they ascertained their disobedience to the central government in a broad day light by conducting a regional election which the House of Federation of course pronounced it as null and void.

All in all, they kept on and on with their evil intents to visualizing political fiasco in Ethiopia, destabilize the country enticing bloodshed and orchestrating ethnic hostility. This has remained to be a time bomb kept latent for many years sothat it would help as lethal weapon of destruction in casean inevitable downfall happens oneday out of the blue .

In a nutshell, that interview proved as TPLF will not have any respect to Ethiopia; as long as his party is denied of the pivotal role it used to play in the country's political structure. Sadly, he also hinted that the existence of a unified nation called 'Ethiopia' is dependent on the survival of his federation. To begin with, the federation or federal state structure is nothing but the brainchild of his party. He failed to comprehend the prevailing bondage,uncountable norms and values shared by all of us; which are intrinsic and hardly fragile. No one can break or make this nation the way it is portrayed in his mind.

In my personal opinion, the Federal Government has so far gone extra miles through leniency bidding to pay great tribute to the people of Tigray and abstaining from executing any formidable political measure. This, however, didn't help bring any positive outcome. It rather gave them the audacity to declare the creation of a De-facto independent state. The TPLFites, many of whom will likely face trial sooner or later on various case and some already being convicted in absentia, have managed to hide behind the back of the people of Tigray for the last three years.

Ethiopia is a nation with a population of over 110 million people of various ethnic groups. The only feasible and sane solution for them today is to live with the reality and no coercive political stance could work in Ethiopia. Whatever political hegemony that emanates from any political group could no more be acceptable in Ethiopia today; who have already started to enjoy the fresh breeze of freedom and pragmatic democracy in the last three years. No one would like to go back to mental subjugation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The truth of the matter underlying the evil intents of the TPLFites arises from frustration of losing dominance in the country's political circle; which was, by and large, controlled by them for 27 years. Prosperity Party, on the other hand, is trying to inculcate the truth of the matter by reiterating the only way to attain power; which is only through fair and just election. Election, as the TPLFites say is not denied in the political discourse of the country; it was only postponed due to the global outbreak of the pandemic; which is not a peculiar scenario unique to Ethiopia. Despite the fact that the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia announced that the ministry of Health affirmed that Ethiopia can hold election this year; it fell on dumb ears of the TPLFites.

The two Houses(House of Peoples Representatives and House of Federation) commenced the New Year ordinary sessions with an opening keynote speech of the president of the FDRE, Sahlework Zewde, who officially declared the opening of the two Houses. The government is stronger today than ever before. There is no any concealed agenda that the government pursues. The country is preparing for national election which is set to be held within months; the schedule of which will be announced by the electoral board of Ethiopia. Preparations for a real fair and democratic election are well underway. Ethiopia will stay united keeping the track of prosperity irrespective of the will and blessing of individuals in the political system.