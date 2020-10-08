Ethiopia: Grants Boosting Economic Reform

Following the lofts of national reform measures in Ethiopia, the country has been receiving different grants, grant agreements and others from different nations and development partners to strengthen its economic reform and boost development.

As part of it, the government has been undertaking various measures in order to support its enormous national reform efforts. To do so, the government's thrive alone cannot succeed. The support of development partners and stakeholders is a key to realize it.

To reverse the country's poverty challenges and realize reform agendas, the government has been working with different development partners and others to enable it to sustain its wide range of economic reform activities. The World Bank Group, European Union, prosperous nations and development partners are the main actors. These have been supporting the government to strengthen and realize economic reform.

As part of it, Ethiopia has continued the implementation of various reform measures, in various sectors to improve service delivery efficiency and cost recovery, establish the new regulatory and others. The ongoing reform initiated in 2018 has been contributing efforts to improve competitiveness, boost exports, generate jobs and accelerate inclusive growth.

Recently, the World Bank Group's Board of Executive Directors and others have approved 400 million USD grant from the International Development Association (IDA) to Ethiopia in support of its efforts to improve the incomes of urban dwellers. This is also assisting to promote the inclusion of disadvantaged urban youth in labor market under the urban productive safety nets and job creation projects.

The support of IDA and other partners has been filling government's limitations in activities of infrastructure development, agricultural productivity, job creation, improving the income of livelihoods, technology advancement among others.

On the grant signing occasion, World Bank Country Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan, Ousmane Dione said that building on the success of urban safety net projects, the support will provide social protection as well as jobs related services to over 800, 000 beneficiaries around 83 towns across the nation.

According to documents, poverty and limited access to economic opportunities remain serious challenges in urban areas and the COVID-19 induced economic slowdown has further exacerbated the situation. To reverse the current situation, the government has been working with partners and stakeholders and taking measures to improve the income of livelihoods.

And also it emphasized to sustain the ongoing development to support job creation efforts. Social protection systems have been playing a vital role in reducing poverty in Ethiopia. And also they are becoming a critical component of the country's long run development plan. As a result, the income of the citizens has been improving.

However, the need for effective social safety nets and stable jobs for the community has been disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. To enable them to provide income support in the short run as well as support livelihoods and financial independence over the medium term, partners have been contributing their share.

Recently, German government has granted about 4.3 billion Birr grant agreement to support the effort of the national COVID-19 multi-sectoral preparedness and response plan.

On the signing ceremony, Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance appreciated that allocating 100 million Euro (about 4.3billion birr) budgetary support for implementation of the national COVID-19 multi-sectoral preparedness and response plan. "It is vital as the country faces the pandemic crisis which is the most complex, uncertain and more severe than everything," he noted.

Germany's and other countries' economic cooperation in technical and vocational education, agriculture and food security, natural resources conservation and biodiversity, and the recent finance reform to boost growth and competitiveness will strongly support the country's socio-economic progress over the past years.

The reform is well progressing with the aim to set Ethiopia on the right path to building an emerging market economy level policy and institutional framework to create an efficient, resilient and well-functioning financial market and eventually become African prosperity icon, he stated.

Ambassador Stephan Auer on his part said that "We are really committed to carry out all programs of support to see success. We had a fruitful discussion about how we can improve the cooperation."

Germany is willing and continued to stand by Ethiopia to promote investment in the country. It is interested in continuation of financial support for Ethiopia to intensify the implementation of reform; he reaffirmed the position of his country.

In order to provide income support in the short run as well as support livelihoods and financial independence over the medium-term, the project will include public works activities with a built-in strategy for graduation, including for refugees and host communities.

Additionally, the recent IDA project support will provide direct cash transfers for the elderly, the disabled and pregnant mothers, as well as specialized social services for children on street and homeless adults, complementing a dynamic safety net system that is responsive to the diverse needs of the urban communities.

To tackle the issue of urban unemployment, especially amongst the youth, the project will support an apprenticeship program to help them get valuable work experience as a pathway to regular employment. These and other projects will also help strengthen employment and intermediation services through policy development and investments in the infrastructure of the public employment services.

As to Ayuba Sani Hussein, Senior Social Protection Specialist and co-Task Team Leader for the project, given that the economic opportunities in urban areas, and based on the government's priority for inclusive growth, it is important to combine safety nets with livelihood support. And job opportunities, particularly in a country like Ethiopia where young people account for the majority of its population.

The continuation of supports is a key to ensure the successful implementation of planned activities of the government by providing adequate technical assistance and capacity building for federal and state institutions and private firms.

According to the World Bank's 2019 Poverty Assessment, agriculture was a key driver of poverty reduction over the past decade. The key partners, donors and others have been supporting or financing to boost agricultural productivity and enhance market access for smallholder farmers. Additional financing will increase the economic potential of agriculture sector.

Partners and others have made valuable contributions to poverty reduction. Various projects have been delivering solid results on the ground, especially in increasing productivity and enhancing commercialization. AGPI and AGPII have helped the country to increase access to agricultural services for nearly 1.4 million smallholder farmers (37 percent women). It has also successfully promoted over 254 new agricultural technologies with significant impact on crop productivity as well as climate-smart interventions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The market infrastructure and value chain investments made under the World Bank project have been critical for connecting farmers with markets and enhancing commercialization. These activities have resulted in substantial increases in yield per hectare and raised farmers' incomes. They have also led to enhanced nutritional outcomes for farmers.

According to Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan additional financing will help to address agriculture sector challenges. It is a key to ensuring Ethiopia's agricultural sector to reach its full potential. The funds will go towards scaling up results achieved so far and enhancing the technical design of various activities.

The International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank provides grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives.

Development partners like IDA are working intending to accelerate the country's homegrown economic growth and achieve its vision of becoming a lower-middle-income country. IDA, in its operation, has been providing both financial and technical support to Ethiopia's economic reforms. The operation is designed to help Ethiopia revitalize the economy by broadening the role of the private sector and attaining a more sustainable development path.