Ethiopia: Prosperous Mindset for a Prosperous Journey

After briefly speaking about the ups and downs we faced as a nation during the past year, the FDRE President Sahle-Work Zewde indicated the ways forward while opening the parliament in a joint session of the House of Representatives and House of Federation on Monday.

Her speech was more focused on the successes the incumbent has achieved; on the doughnuts than the holes. As the saying goes 'denying the facts doesn't make them go away', we as a nation have a long strenuous and collaborated effort to increase the size of the doughnut and shrink the size of the hole.

In the President's speech, major concerns have been briefly mentioned. Curbing the dire effects of inflation is among these.

Inflation rate particularly on consumable products has to be brought down for the betterment and continuity of the lives of those categorized at the least row. In this respect, the recent demonetization measure which is believed to favor commercial banks and the government can be one of the major tools to fight the increasing rate of inflation.

Black money is one cause of a demand-pull inflation. People who got wealthier with ill-gotten money don't hesitate to spend recklessly. Black money owners couldn't be able to spend their money as they want due to the restriction posed on the circulation of the old banknotes; they have to change the notes before doing so.

It seems that these people are not changing their money as expected. Some experts argue that the government has no interest in getting this ill-gotten money to be changed with the new notes. What happens if the old notes don't come back to banks? Well, it is assumed that the government is likely to own the amount of the black money which is not likely to return to banks.

It has been almost fifteen day since the exchange of currencies has been underway and yet less than 15% of the expected banknotes were returned to banks. This indicates that those who have hoarded their ill-gotten money were unable to change their notes.

If they couldn't show up within the given time period the government will definitely print the uncollected amount with the new currency notes and then would finance itself. If so, our combat with inflation could easily be won in our favor since the government can control the overall money supply and the currency in circulation.

It would be necessary to effectively apply both monetary and fiscal policies in combatting inflation and bring it down to a single-digit rate. In a nutshell, the money supply in the formal economy would be updated and be controlled by the central bank.

Investopedia defines 'Money supply' as all the currency and other liquid instruments (such as bank checks) in a country's economy on the date measured. The money supply roughly includes the cash and the deposits that can be used almost as easily as cash. Money supply (MS) is directly linked to the rate of interest, investment, employment and inflation.

When the money supply increases the availability of cash in the hands of commercial banks would increase. This in turn reduces the rate of interest which then attracts investment.

Investment, on the other hand, creates more job opportunities and employment. However, over 113 billion Birr out of the banking circulation has adversely been interrupting this economics. The re-injection of this huge amount into the banking system will definitely stabilize the finance industry and gets business conducted in a healthy manner.

Fiscal policy on the other hand means government's budget policy. Government expenditure and tax being the two major instruments of a fiscal policy, decreasing the expenditure and increasing the level of tax would decrease the rate of inflation. However, doing so would adversely affect the level of employment and investment activities. Therefore, a golden mean should be devised to prevent such negative effects to be brought to our economy.

Of course, one cannot be achieved without the expense of the other but focusing on the production of consumable products (on the product side) can liquidate the inflation by absorbing the increase in the money supply.

On the contrary, if investments are directed only on the development of infrastructure and construction industry, there would certainly be a spike in the prices of consumable products. In short, to keep the money market and the product market at balance, priorities should be given to a basket of goods and products that are demanded by the populace on daily basis.

Commercial banks are among the highly favored institutions with the demonetization proceeds. They are collecting a huge amount of windfall cash. They need to effectively manage their finances and play a significant role in creating new economies.

Banks must deeply involve in economic development by easing the requirements of getting loans and also engage in supporting newly developed business ideas in a way that boosts the efforts of start-ups and entrepreneurs. Investments have to soar high so that our GDP and levels of employment.

The other major macroeconomic indicator we need to work on is our Balance of Payment (BoP). BoP in simple terms is the monetary balance between the value of imports and the value of exports. Our BoP shows a negative balance for so many years since our involvement in the international trade. The current BoP is over 15 Billion USD deficits. Our value of exports being only 3 Billion USD but the value of imports are over 18 Billion USD.

In this fiscal year, the government is determined to narrow this wide gap by increasing exports and substituting imports with local produces. Let's take the import of wheat for instance. The import of wheat costs us nearly a quarter of our export value. Of the 3 billion USD of our export value, the import of wheat for domestic consumption is about 1 billion.

The activities of the government in massively engaging in mechanized farms of wheat production especially in Afar Region are so promising. It would be a great achievement if we are able to substitute this much expense with a domestic production.

Well, besides the supply of land and labor, high yield varieties and other agricultural inputs such as fertilizers should be provided to enhance the performance of the agricultural sector, as the President mentioned.

Our success in this would also result in changing the lives of the populace in the region - from pastoral life to a sedentary one in addition to the increase in the farmers' personal income and betterment of other needs such as provisions of education and medical centers.

In line with the agricultural sector and crop production particular, the small-holder farming practices (which is dominant in Ethiopia) I want to borrow a grand idea from Dr. Seid Nuru (head of the Amhara economic development bureau). I heard him saying that, "the traditional farming system using oxen is not economical.

Oxen that are used for farming are on duty only for two weeks in a year and yet the owner has to feed them throughout the year on a daily basis. The cost of animal food the farmer has to bear is very high." Dr. Seid continued, "Therefore instead of bearing this huge cost of feeding, we have to think of producing simple manual plowing machines and supply the farmers with credit sales.

Once we are able to produce a prototype with the help of experts, the millions of TVET graduates would duplicate the prototype. In doing so, we can reap three major benefits: a) the farmers wouldn't have bear the costs of oxen feeding and veterinary expenses b) jobs opportunities would be created for millions of TVET graduates c) if the farmer can access the simple plowing machine he wouldn't have to keep the oxen with him.

He would rather sell it, and this would in turn increase the supply of meat and lower the prices for consumers. The government's tax collection would also increase along with each activity. Everybody wins." I urge the policy makers to consider this proposal and put to effect as early as possible.

The livestock subsector should also get equal attention like crop production. It is so unfortunate to witness higher prices of animal products (such as meat) in a nation where the number of livestock is on the top rank from the African continent. The livestock market should be freed from the intervention of rent-seeking brokers that are artificially creating a distortion in the market.

As we wish and work to scale down the influence of narrow-minded activists from the political arena, so should we to get rid of these rent-seeking brokers from economic activities. This could be done by institutionalizing formal marketing channels in a way that benefits both the buyers and the pastorals.

Our political culture and practices were the other focus areas of the President's speech. As having a scholarly background in field of political science, I argue that politics is all about compromise not about holding on to historical heritages and searching for the truth.

Therefore, the government has to find an amicable way to narrow the gaps between itself and other opposition political parties. No economic growth can be achieved and be sustainable without having the political turmoil settled. And as indicated in her speech, there should be a price to be paid to reach on a general consensus. No grand transformation without grand compromises.

To sum up, I have found the speech so promising and inspiring despite its belittling of some worst nightmares we have passed through. It is of course helpful to stare one's eye on the full part of the bottle to move ahead. So is facing the realities and try to overcome the challenges. We are facing both economic and political shocks every now and then.

Much is expected from governments of all levels and opposition political parties in dealing with the major problems the country is facing. Broadening of the political sphere and targeting multifaceted economic growth require patience and hard work at the same time. The journey to Canaan is worth-taking than to settle under the servitude of Egypt. No matter how lengthy and rough the journey is, it is still worth going forward. However, it is up to us to shorten the long-distance and reap the harvests of being in Canaan.

Stay Home! Stay Safe!