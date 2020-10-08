Ethiopia: Zoma Park Village At Entoto Park Integrates Unique Features

ADDIS ABABA- Zoma Park Village at Entoto Park, a subsidiary of Zoma Museum, and one of the demonstrations of Public-Private Partnership in tourist destination development endeavor has brought salient features to the project that is expected to get inaugurated this Saturday.

Meskerem Asseged, Co-founder of Zoma Museum with Artist Elias Sime said that the construction works by Zoma Museum are nearing finalization at Entoto Park which is an initiative of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Hence, the park is expected to get inaugurated Saturday and commence public service officially, she said, adding that the park has a village (mender) shape which led them to call it Zoma Park Mender.

Zoma Park Mender construction is unique and inclusive she said, noting, "We are working to avail our services with affordable price to the public. It has created job opportunities for some 150 people and when the park's construction is fully completed, it will create many more job opportunities."

She also said that the park consists of many kinds of business services which are in harmony with the actual setting of the place. "And we are constructing Restaurants, Gift Shops, and Child Village that includes library and art center as well as standard lodge without cutting down trees to save the natural scene of the park."

"What makes our park unique, particularly the restaurant, is that we have constructed an artificial lake and fountains as well as sidewalk over the lake. Consequently, everyone in the restaurant can entertain oneself by waking around the lake and the fountains without any fuss," she noted.

Besides, it is the park of all Ethiopians that plays important roles to avert poverty. "When we change our mindset, our journey towards prosperity would be successful;" she said adding, "Wealth is not only about cash but also all about attitudinal change. Change in mind is a way for all inclusive development."

Entoto Park will have significant role in spurring the economy in addition to altering the view of the city. "As a nation, we have a potential to realize what looks like the impossible. Therefore, we can make poverty a history by working hard for the betterment of all Ethiopians," she noted.