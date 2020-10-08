Kenya: Isuzu Plan Heroic Reception for Kipchoge Despite London Slip

8 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Isuzu East Africa is planning a grand reception for their ambassador Eliud Kipchoge and the rest of Team Kenya from the just concluded London Marathon.

Dancan Muhindi, Communications Manager Isuzu East Africa, paid tribute to Kipchoge and the rest of the team for displaying how resilient Kenyans are.

"They clearly showed how Kenyans are people who always endure and work hard during tough times to emerge victorious at the end of the day," said Muhindi.

Muhindi congratulated Vincent Kipchumba for finishing second in the men's race and Brigid Kosgei for retaining women's title in a race where Ruth Chepng'etich finished third.

"These gallant Kenyans raised our flag high at the London Marathon," said Muhindi adding that Kipchoge might have finished eighth but his spirited attempt to defend his London Marathon title must be commended.

"Had he won, he would have been the first runner to claim a record five wins at the London Marathon," said Muhindi.

"We recognise that expectations all round were very high that he would win again. It is not an easy responsibility to carry," Muhindi noted. "We assure Eliud that he remains the greatest marathoner of all time to Isuzu, to Kenya and the world of sports as a whole."

Muhindi explained that they celebrate Kipchoge's sportsmanship, humility and inspiring philosophy that 'No human is limited'.

"We are confident that there will be another opportunity to compete and inspire the world as he has always done over the years," said Muhindi adding that Isuzu East Africa is looking forward to welcoming Kipchoge back home and the rest of the team.

Isuzu East Africa has awarded Kipchoge two Isuzu D-Max pickups for setting a new world record (2:01:39) in the 2018 Berlin Marathon, and for beating the clock in the sub two-hour marathon (1:59:40) at the INEOS Challenge in Vienna, Austria last year.

