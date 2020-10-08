Morocco, Central Partner for Italy (Italian FM)

8 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rome — Morocco is a central partner for Italy "not only from a political point of view but also culturally and economically," stressed Wednesday in Rome, Italian minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio.

During a joint press conference with minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Italian FM noted that "the joint declaration on the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership signed in 2019 represents a major step forward in our bilateral relations".

"We intend to deepen our partnership through high-level consultations," he added, while expressing his country's satisfaction with "the excellent level of economic and trade relations which confirms the position of Morocco as a partner of great importance for Italy".

He noted, in this sense that "despite the health crisis related to Covid-19, trade in 2019 between the two countries increased by 4.6%".

De Maio recalled, in this regard, the important presence in Morocco of Italian companies in various sectors, noting that talks with Bourita were an opportunity to discuss the prospects offered by the Moroccan market for these companies.

He expressed "the full readiness of Italy to organize, as soon as possible according to the evolution of the health situation, a +business forum+", focusing on important sectors in Morocco.

He also expressed Italy's satisfaction with the level of collaboration between the two countries on the issue of migration.

In addition, exchanges with Bourita, he went on, focused on important regional and international issues including the Libyan question, noting that "Italy appreciates the commitment of Morocco on this issue and the latest initiatives that have helped bring together Libyan delegations in Bouznika".

The Italian minister stressed the importance of cultural, scientific and technological cooperation, which constitutes "a fundamental pillar of our bilateral relations," emphasizing Rome's determination to strengthen its relations with the Kingdom in these areas.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.