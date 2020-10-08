Morocco, Central Partner for Italy (Italian FM)

Rome — Morocco is a central partner for Italy "not only from a political point of view but also culturally and economically," stressed Wednesday in Rome, Italian minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio.

During a joint press conference with minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Italian FM noted that "the joint declaration on the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership signed in 2019 represents a major step forward in our bilateral relations".

"We intend to deepen our partnership through high-level consultations," he added, while expressing his country's satisfaction with "the excellent level of economic and trade relations which confirms the position of Morocco as a partner of great importance for Italy".

He noted, in this sense that "despite the health crisis related to Covid-19, trade in 2019 between the two countries increased by 4.6%".

De Maio recalled, in this regard, the important presence in Morocco of Italian companies in various sectors, noting that talks with Bourita were an opportunity to discuss the prospects offered by the Moroccan market for these companies.

He expressed "the full readiness of Italy to organize, as soon as possible according to the evolution of the health situation, a +business forum+", focusing on important sectors in Morocco.

He also expressed Italy's satisfaction with the level of collaboration between the two countries on the issue of migration.

In addition, exchanges with Bourita, he went on, focused on important regional and international issues including the Libyan question, noting that "Italy appreciates the commitment of Morocco on this issue and the latest initiatives that have helped bring together Libyan delegations in Bouznika".

The Italian minister stressed the importance of cultural, scientific and technological cooperation, which constitutes "a fundamental pillar of our bilateral relations," emphasizing Rome's determination to strengthen its relations with the Kingdom in these areas.