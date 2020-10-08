Morocco: FM Reiterates Morocco's Willigness to Elevate Its Relations With Italy to Level of Strategic Partnership

Rome — Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, reiterated Wednesday in Rome the willingness of Morocco to consolidate its relations with Italy and raise them to the level of a rich and multidimensional strategic partnership.

"This is my first visit (to Italy) since March and the beginning of this pandemic, this has a special significance and demonstrates the willingness of Morocco to strengthen relations with Italy and raise them to the level of a rich and multidimensional strategic partnership," said Bourita at a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio.

Bourita said in this sense that the two countries will celebrate next year the 30-year anniversary of the agreement signed in 1991 on friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom and the Republic of Italy, an agreement "which forms the basis of bilateral relations," he said.

"Morocco's willingess is to seize this event to give a strong impetus to bilateral relations and visibility, and to organize a number of events to celebrate the anniversary of this important agreement," he said.

This anniversary, said Bourita, will be an opportunity to implement the declaration on the Strategic Partnership signed between the two countries in 2019.

"This will be an opportunity to organize an economic forum and strengthen the partnership between the business communities of both countries," he stressed.

After recalling that Italy is the 5th trading partner of Morocco and the 5th provider of tourists, Bourita said that "Morocco's ambition is to further strengthen our partnership".

Stressing that "the human dimension is important in our ties whether in relation to the tens of thousands of Italian tourists who visit Morocco or hundreds of thousands of Moroccans who reside in Italy", he noted that the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the cooperation agreement "will be an opportunity to strengthen this dimension which constitutes an important wealth for our links".

Also, special interest will be given to strengthening the cultural and scientific dimensions and optimizing the contribution of the Moroccan community in Italy as well as the presence of Italians in Morocco.

"The objective, in accordance with the High Royal Instructions is that, within the framework of the diversification of Morocco's relations within the European Union, Italy has a place of choice among the Kingdom's strategic partners," said the minister.

He also indicated that discussions with his Italian counterpart focused on regional and international issues on the regional agenda.

"On Libya in particular, we have seen a real convergence of views and positions," the minister noted, adding that "Morocco greatly appreciates the constant, constructive and positive attitude of Italy on the Libyan issue, as Italy has always worked to preserve the stability and unity of Libya, a fundamental objective for Morocco".

He said he "shared with Luigi the initiatives of Morocco including the Libyan dialogue in Bouznika and its initial results and prospects".

"We also discussed the Sahel where we have important shared stakes," and "we agreed to consult each other further and strengthen our cooperation to contribute to the stability and development of the region in an integrated approach where security, religious, economic and social issues must go hand in hand," he stressed.