Namibia: Gender Minister Cautioned After 'AK-47' Remark

8 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira

AN organisation against gender-based violence has urged the minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare to use gender-sensitive language.

This came after she made an inappropriate remark when she condemned rape.

Doreen Sioka in the National Assemby last week said: "A 12-year-old, it's somebody who is a virgin and then you want to push your stick in that baby, the AK-47."

The minister was condemning the spate of rape cases in the country with reference to the case in which a minor was raped in Katutura last month.

Regain Trust's project director, James Itana, says the minister's comment warrants an apology to the victims of rape, the National Assembly and the general public.

"It was quite a disgrace given the fact that it's coming from the minister. She, of all the members of parliament, could have been more sensitised," he says.

"There was a certain degree of empathy that was lacking," he says.

Itana says social workers under the minister's mandate are trained to use gender-sensitive language.

Sister Namibia's Elsarien Katiti, however, says the minister in her own way was condemning the rape of the minor.

"The majority of our population is unaware of gender-sensitive language," Katiti says.

Opposition party leaders such as Mike Kavekotora of the Rally for Democracy and Progress and Bernadus Swartbooi of the Landless People's Movement during that session also noted the minister's comment.

"The minister became a little bit too graphic. Without her intending to do so took something away from a beautiful and well-intended statement. But I know that was not her intention," Swartbooi said.

Sioka was widely criticised earlier this year for being subjective about abortion rights.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.