Namibia: Gender Minister Cautioned After 'AK-47' Remark

AN organisation against gender-based violence has urged the minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare to use gender-sensitive language.

This came after she made an inappropriate remark when she condemned rape.

Doreen Sioka in the National Assemby last week said: "A 12-year-old, it's somebody who is a virgin and then you want to push your stick in that baby, the AK-47."

The minister was condemning the spate of rape cases in the country with reference to the case in which a minor was raped in Katutura last month.

Regain Trust's project director, James Itana, says the minister's comment warrants an apology to the victims of rape, the National Assembly and the general public.

"It was quite a disgrace given the fact that it's coming from the minister. She, of all the members of parliament, could have been more sensitised," he says.

"There was a certain degree of empathy that was lacking," he says.

Itana says social workers under the minister's mandate are trained to use gender-sensitive language.

Sister Namibia's Elsarien Katiti, however, says the minister in her own way was condemning the rape of the minor.

"The majority of our population is unaware of gender-sensitive language," Katiti says.

Opposition party leaders such as Mike Kavekotora of the Rally for Democracy and Progress and Bernadus Swartbooi of the Landless People's Movement during that session also noted the minister's comment.

"The minister became a little bit too graphic. Without her intending to do so took something away from a beautiful and well-intended statement. But I know that was not her intention," Swartbooi said.

Sioka was widely criticised earlier this year for being subjective about abortion rights.