Tanzania: Simba Sc Captain Bocco Out of Taifa Stars Camp

Dar es Salaam — National soccer team (Taifa Stars) assistant skipper John Bocco will not feature in the international friendly match against Burundi on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium due to injury.

Bocco was among 21 players who reported in the team's residential camp, but was allowed to leave the camp, according to the team physician, Emily Urassa. However, Urassa said the player is doing well, but is not fit enough for the encounter scheduled to start from 4pm.

"Bocco was the only injured player in the team and after examining his injury, we have allowed him to leave the camp. The other players are fit for the encounter," said Urassa. Due to Bocco's absence, Taifa Stars now remain with two strikers, the team captain Mbwana Samatta from Turkish side Fenerbahce SK and Thomas Ulimwengu, who plays for TP Mazembe.

Meanwhile, Difaa El Jadidi Tanzanian players, Simon Msuva and Nickson Kibabage, are expected to join the team today ahead of the encounter, including Himid Mao, who plies his trade for Egyptian side Enppi SC. Taifa Stars manager Nadir Haroub said yesterday the other 21 players are fit training and believes they will do their best in the Sunday encounter. Haroub said the team is training twice a day in order to keep them fit ahead of the match.

The team comprises new faces including Iddy Mob of Polisi Tanzania, Bryson David of Azam FC, Israel Mwenda from Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) and Saidi Ndemla from Simba.

In another development, the Burundi national team have already arrived in the country ahead of the Sunday encounter. The players who have arrived are Jonathan Nahimana, Onesime Rukundo, Frederic Nsabiyumva, Eric Ndizeye, Phillip Nzeyimana, Asman Ndikumana, Emery Nimubona, Blamcard Ngabonzinza, Alberto Mugisha, Kagabo Urasenga, Yussuf Ndayishimiye, Steve Nzigamasabo, Saidi Ntibazonkiza, Caleb Bimenyima, Amissi Cedric, Mohamed Amissi, Bigirimana Blaise, Saido Berahino, and Razzak Fiston,