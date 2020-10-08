Namibia: Sioka in Storm Over N$1,4m Shacks

THE minister of gender equality and child welfare, Doreen Sioka, has denied claims that the government paid over N$1,4 million to build 33 corrugated zinc shacks for members of a marginalised community in Kavango West region.

The shacks, built at Nkurenkuru's Siurungu and Mayara villages and handed over by Sioka, drew public criticism after it was established that they had no bathrooms and toilet facilities.

They were meant to benefit about 100 people.

Sioka is disputing that N$1,4 million was paid for the 33 structures, which translates to about N$42 000 per shack.

She said those alleging the government overpaid for the project and could have constructed concrete houses for the same amount "are trying to put shame on us [the government]".

She told the National Assembly on Tuesday that the government in fact paid close to N$1 million for the 33 shacks with N$500 000 coming from the Prime Minister's Office and more than N$450 000 from her ministry.

"That is the rumour you have thumb-sucked. I don't take those jokes kindly. It was not N$1,4 million. It's a lie," she said.

Sioka was responding to claims by Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani who had said the 33 shacks saga was an example of how the government was losing money through inflated tenders because of insider trading and corruption.

Venaani was contributing to a discussion on a motion to interrogate the standards of financial reporting and management in government offices, ministries and agencies as well as at regional councils, local authorities and state-owned enterprises, introduced by fellow PDM member Nico Smit.

The motion paid focussed on how government offices, ministries and agencies continue receiving negative audit opinions from the auditor general, and recommend measures to improve their financial reporting.

Apart from focusing on the financial reporting standards, Venaani stressed that the government needs to introduce measures to tighten controls over state resources and close loopholes used by unscrupulous public officials to enrich themselves through insider trading.

"Most of the overpriced government tenders are a result of insider trading. That is why you find a person tendering to build a road would price one axe that costs less than N$400 at Agra for N$4 000, and they will get the tender because there are unscrupulous officials who authorise those things. That is why you [the government] are able to spend N$1,4 million on 33 corrugated zinc shacks," he said.

Venaani claimed that as a result, the government was losing more than N$2 billion per annum through corruption through insider trading and other forms of leakages.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the prevailing financial situation in many public institutions was "a matter of concern to the executive".

She said there were already functional measures to ensure prudent financial management in the government.

These measures, she said, include performance management systems, fixed contracts signed by accounting officers and executive directors and compulsory audit findings as key performance indicators.

She added that the government has also been holding officials who deliberately mismanage public finances to account "on a daily basis".

"The concern is shared by the government and is indeed receiving due attention," she said.

Fisheries minister Albert Kawana said there was a tendency by some people to talk about corruption in government to paint a wrong picture that "Namibia was a very corrupt country".

These people, who Kawana said were doing it for their own publicity, were tainting Namibia's global image.