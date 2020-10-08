Namibia: Government to Block Speculating Fish Quota Bidders

MINISTER of finance Iipumbu Shiimi says the government will introduce punitive measures to derail speculating bidders when it decides to conduct an auction for its fishing quotas in future.

These measures would require bidders to present a payment guarantee or bid securities before they are allowed to participate in the auction.

Shiimi made these remarks on Tuesday when he briefed the National Assembly on the outcome of the latest failed auction of quotas for governmental objectives.

The failed auction only generated N$8,4 million instead of N$628 million in revenue.

The N$8,4 million generated was received from only three out of 18 successful bidders.

The failed auction has been largely attributed to the fact that most of the bidders failed to honour their payment agreements just days before the fishing season for some species ended.

Another reason was that most bidders had no access to fishing vessels, and many existing fishing industry players who own vessels stayed away from the auction, while the bid prices of those who participated were far lower than the reserved price, Shiimi said.

The minister also admitted that the government failed to plan properly for the auction and that there was not enough time to ensure all the necessary measures were in place before the auction.

This was due to the fact that the fishing season for some species ended in September, and the government wanted the quota to be exploited before the end of the season, Shiimi said.

It was the first time the government auctioned off part of Namibia's fishing quotas.

In normal circumstances, Shiimi said, the government would earn around N$315 million without an auction.

He said in future bidders would be required to provide bid securities and prove that they indeed have access to fishing vessels before they are allowed to bid.

"This will ensure that bidders meet their financial commitments and mitigate the risk of speculative bids. In addition, more time will be given to bidders to arrange their finances," Shiimi said.

He said the government would continue with auctions for the next fishing seasons as it has learnt valuable lessons.

"To suggest that we should stop auctioning fish quotas because our first attempt didn't yield the desired outcome is either to ignore the reality of life or a deliberate attempt to mislead our people," the minister said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shiimi was, however, criticised by Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) parliamentarian Mike Kavekotora who said the failed auction shows the government planned to fail when it decided to issue the quotas at the end of a fishing season.

He said the government must admit it failed to plan when it decided to auction quotas to the highest bidder.

Kavekotora said the government clearly planned to fail, and paid no attention to most of the factors that affected the auction's outcome, such as bidders' ability to fish, the fishing season and payment guarantees.

"When the decision to auction was taken, it was known when the fish are to be caught. The capacity of catching by bidders should have been known. The question of how much time a potential investor has to catch whatever quota is allocated to their company should have been known," he said.

Kavekotora said the excuse that the auction was done "to test the market" and to determine the true value of the country's fish resources was not justifiable as there was nothing new to the fishing industry.

"The fishing industry has been around before independence. The minister of finance has all the information to do the planning from the word go. Let us admit this is a total failure. I think the whole process was a total mess," he said.