Africa: Boosting the Economy - the Time Is Ripe for South Africa to Reconsider Its Migration Policy

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shannon Guerra, Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

South Africa has an opportunity to consider how migration can be harnessed in assisting post-lockdown economic revival.

The African Union (AU) envisages a continent across which people can move freely. In fact, it considers migration as a vital building block in the development of a strong pan-African economy. The AU has even made plans for an "African passport".

At times, the South African government has echoed this vision. But the government's recent comments paint a very different picture: proposed policies that block migration blot out the possibility of harnessing the socioeconomic benefits that come with migration.

Tensions run high in South Africa and the economy needs fixing post-lockdown. Rather than react negatively, this is an opportunity to develop programmes that allow migration to benefit all those living in South Africa -- citizen and migrant alike.

African Union's dreams of free movement

The African Union -- a continental body composed of 55 member states including South Africa, which joined in 1994 -- holds the free movement of people as a fundamental concept. Among other goals, the AU strives to achieve greater unity between African nations and their citizens, to foster the political and socio-economic integration of Africa, and to promote sustainable...

