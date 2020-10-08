South Africa: Bafana Bafana Will Use Friendlies to Dust Off Cobwebs

analysis

It's been almost 12 months since Bafana Bafana last played a match and they will be using the two friendlies they have lined up against Namibia and Zambia to gear up for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Molefi Ntseki's Bafana Bafana team are set to return to action for the first time in almost a year. They will host Namibia and Zambia in two international friendlies on Thursday and Saturday.

The team last played in November 2019, when they beat Sudan 1-0 in their second match towards qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Following that, prospective international matches were shelved as Covid-19 swept in. But Ntseki is looking forward to getting back in the saddle after the lengthy hiatus.

The coach has chosen to mix things up for the two clashes, selecting a squad that comprises senior players as well as some players who will represent South Africa at the Tokyo Olympic Games next year, and others who impressed over the season, but are uncapped.

"This exercise is all about introduction and induction. We have called up a number of youngsters to get the feel of the senior national team setup and that is very...