South Africa: The 2015 Eskom Putsch - Matshela Koko Calls in Senior Execs and Salim Essa Holds Court At Melrose Arch's Arc De Triomphe

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

Eskom's former acting financial director, Nonkululeko Dlamini, says Matshela Koko wanted her to join him for an 'urgent' meeting at Melrose Arch on Tuesday, 10 March 2015. As she couldn't make it, Koko allegedly asked her to send her CV. Former legal head Suzanne Daniels claims Koko walked her into Salim Essa's office in Melrose Arch the same day.

Evidence before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo indicated former Eskom bigwig Matshela Koko was involved in a plan to replace four suspended executives in 2015.

A second witness of late has detailed Koko's actions in early March 2015.

In September 2020, former legal head Suzanne Daniels testified that Koko introduced her to Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa at Melrose Arch on Tuesday 10 March 2015.

On Wednesday 7 October 2020, former Eskom executive Nonkululeko Dlamini (née Veleti) testified that Koko phoned her around 13:00 the same day.

Dlamini said Koko wanted her to meet him at Melrose Arch. As she was attending a vital finance strategy session, said Dlamini, she could not meet Koko right away.

Her version placed Koko at Melrose Arch, where Daniels says she met Koko, who introduced her to Essa the same day. Koko disagreed with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.