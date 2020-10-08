South Africa: The 2015 Eskom Putsch - Matshela Koko Calls in Senior Execs and Salim Essa Holds Court At Melrose Arch's Arc De Triomphe

analysis

Eskom's former acting financial director, Nonkululeko Dlamini, says Matshela Koko wanted her to join him for an 'urgent' meeting at Melrose Arch on Tuesday, 10 March 2015. As she couldn't make it, Koko allegedly asked her to send her CV. Former legal head Suzanne Daniels claims Koko walked her into Salim Essa's office in Melrose Arch the same day.

Evidence before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo indicated former Eskom bigwig Matshela Koko was involved in a plan to replace four suspended executives in 2015.

A second witness of late has detailed Koko's actions in early March 2015.

In September 2020, former legal head Suzanne Daniels testified that Koko introduced her to Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa at Melrose Arch on Tuesday 10 March 2015.

On Wednesday 7 October 2020, former Eskom executive Nonkululeko Dlamini (née Veleti) testified that Koko phoned her around 13:00 the same day.

Dlamini said Koko wanted her to meet him at Melrose Arch. As she was attending a vital finance strategy session, said Dlamini, she could not meet Koko right away.

Her version placed Koko at Melrose Arch, where Daniels says she met Koko, who introduced her to Essa the same day. Koko disagreed with...