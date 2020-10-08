South Africa: SA Women Fight Back - Taking Up the Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Elaine Pypers

GBV, femicide and human trafficking have become a pandemic for civil society and the people of South Africa to resolve, while the authorities turn a blind eye and meet efforts with brutality. Now women are fighting back.

South Africa is a nation in crisis where gender-based violence (GBV), femicide, child murders, and human trafficking are at a peak, with not much done about it. Every day we scroll through social media, read a newspaper, or turn on the television to a news story about another child or woman gone missing or brutally raped and murdered. We are dying at the hands of our justice system.

We have become a country where the police - whose job it is to protect us - ignore, violate, and kill us. Recently Police Minister Bheki Cele announced 30 GBV hot spots across the country. This announcement comes after the brutal gang rape of a mentally ill woman and the discovery of two children's bodies in Orange Farm. The hot spots are not an accurate reflection of the extent of GBV in South Africa, as many cases still go unreported. The South African Police Services (SAPS) has no immediate plan to address these hot spots,...

