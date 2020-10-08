South Africa: Eskom Restores Electricity in Two N Cape Municipalities

8 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has restored electricity to two Northern Cape municipalities following payments made towards settling their debt.

"After being without electricity supply since 06h00 on Tuesday, 7 October 2020, supply to the Kamiesberg and Richtersveld Local Municipalities was restored yesterday evening. This comes after both municipalities paid an acceptable portion of their electricity debt to Eskom," said the power utility on Thursday.

The lights were restored but not without a stern warning from Eskom, which cautioned municipalities against defaulting.

"Adherence to their payment conditions will be strictly monitored and supply interruptions will be reinstated at the first sign of default," it said.

Meanwhile, restriction of electricity supply to the Emthanjeni and Tsantsabane Local municipalities continues today.

"Should these municipalities not present suitable payments to Eskom, daily interruption to bulk electricity supply will continue from 06h00 until 20h00," said Eskom.

The Northern Cape towns of Postmansburg (Tsantsabane), De Aar, Britstown and Hanover (Emthanjeni) are currently without electricity supply, as a result of the municipalities' non-payment of their respective electricity debt of R154 909 143 and R90 543 096.

Eskom advised all consumers adversely affected by the withholding of electricity supply services to take all necessary precautions, and treat all electrical equipment as if it were live and dangerous, in order to prevent injury and limit damages to their equipment, operations and business.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

