South Africa: Select Committee On Transport Welcomes Sanral's Horizon 2030 Strategy

document

The Select Committee on Transport, Public Service and Administration and Public Works and Infrastructure today welcomed the briefing by South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) on its Horizon 2030 Strategy. This strategy is a long-term plan for Sanral which articulates its vision and strategical and tactical interventions needed to deliver on its mandate. Sanral manages more than 22 000 km of roads that are estimated at a net asset value of R251.6 billion.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Kenneth Mmoiemang, said "Sanral plays a major role in the construction and recovery plan and in investment and infrastructure".

The current economic situation has marginalised the poor and working class and the committee is pleased that Sanral places a high focus on community development and local employment, sourcing workers for projects from nearby communities, thus providing some relief to the poor.

The committee heard that funding has been negatively impacted due to the e-Tolls issue which is still not being resolved, which resulted in low payment compliance. The impact of Covid-19 and lockdown regulations impacted on the non-toll allocation which was reduced by R1.1billion. However, Sanral has assured the committee that it is financially stable till October 2021.

The committee noted the update which was provided on the high socio-economic flagship projects such as the N2 Wild Coast-Msikaba Bridge project which is underway, whilst the Mtentu Bridge has been re-tendered. Tenders have been issued for consulting engineering design services for the N1/N2/R300 Cape Town routes. On the Moloto R573 project, it was reported that the Gauteng portion has been transferred to Sanral, the Phase 1 of the project has been completed in Mpumalanga, whilst the project in Limpopo has been affected by the contractor undergoing business rescue. The N2/N3 Durban project is also underway with six more project packages to be tendered over the next six months.

The Chairperson appreciated the manner in which Sanral interacted with the committee and has given them two weeks to submit detailed responses to questions which were asked today.