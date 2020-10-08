South Africa: Select Committee On Transport Welcomes Sanral's Horizon 2030 Strategy

7 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Select Committee on Transport, Public Service and Administration and Public Works and Infrastructure today welcomed the briefing by South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) on its Horizon 2030 Strategy. This strategy is a long-term plan for Sanral which articulates its vision and strategical and tactical interventions needed to deliver on its mandate. Sanral manages more than 22 000 km of roads that are estimated at a net asset value of R251.6 billion.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Kenneth Mmoiemang, said "Sanral plays a major role in the construction and recovery plan and in investment and infrastructure".

The current economic situation has marginalised the poor and working class and the committee is pleased that Sanral places a high focus on community development and local employment, sourcing workers for projects from nearby communities, thus providing some relief to the poor.

The committee heard that funding has been negatively impacted due to the e-Tolls issue which is still not being resolved, which resulted in low payment compliance. The impact of Covid-19 and lockdown regulations impacted on the non-toll allocation which was reduced by R1.1billion. However, Sanral has assured the committee that it is financially stable till October 2021.

The committee noted the update which was provided on the high socio-economic flagship projects such as the N2 Wild Coast-Msikaba Bridge project which is underway, whilst the Mtentu Bridge has been re-tendered. Tenders have been issued for consulting engineering design services for the N1/N2/R300 Cape Town routes. On the Moloto R573 project, it was reported that the Gauteng portion has been transferred to Sanral, the Phase 1 of the project has been completed in Mpumalanga, whilst the project in Limpopo has been affected by the contractor undergoing business rescue. The N2/N3 Durban project is also underway with six more project packages to be tendered over the next six months.

The Chairperson appreciated the manner in which Sanral interacted with the committee and has given them two weeks to submit detailed responses to questions which were asked today.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.